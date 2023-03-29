Report & Results: 2023 Scottish Youth, Solo & Ensemble Championships

There was plenty of gold on show in Bellshill as a host of talented Scottish youngsters showcased their talents.

There was a hugely encouraging display of youthful brass banding talent on show at the recent Scottish Youth, Solo & Ensemble Championships which took place at the Bellshill Salvation Army headquarters near Glasgow.

SBBA to the opportunity to thank Creative Scotland for their support in staging the qualifying competitions and the final, as well as the adjudicator by Dr Brett Baker and the indefatigable accompanist was Gina Baker.

Over 30 soloists and 11 ensembles qualified for the finals in the various age categories, with the winning instrumentalists receiving an online lesson from Brett as part of their prize.

Family battles

There was a keen family battle in the Junior Solos category as both Jamie and Isla Gillespie from Galashiels Town Band gained Gold Awards for their playing alongside Amelie Ralston of Campbeltown Brass in a super competition packed full of enthusiasm end excellence.

The Junior Ensemble title was also a 'family' battle as Campbeltown Brass B pipped their A ensemble siblings and Stranraer Junior Brass.

In the Intermediate Ensemble category there was success for the talented Gold Award youngsters of Selkirk Silver B, whilst the Youth Ensemble title and a Gold accolade was claimed by Abbey Brass.

Rising stars

Charlie Boax and Andrew McMillan, two of the rising young stars of Scottish banding claimed the Intermediate Solos and Youth Solos titles with Gold Award performances. Both have also enjoyed success with Whitburn Band as they took the Scottish Championship Section honours in Perth recently.

There was a fine standard in both categories with Brett Baker rewarding five performers in each section with a Gold Award.

There was also further delight for Charlie as the following day she won the Rotary in Scotland solo competition title held at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow against ten other award winners from across the country. Charlie will now compete in the Grand Final at Chetham's School in Manchester in April.

There was a fine standard in both categories with Brett Baker rewarding five performers in each section with a Gold Award 4BR

Denis Wick

Results:

Junior Ensembles:

The Kinneil Band Trophy

1. Campbeltown Brass B: Gold Award

Gold Award:

Campbeltown Brass A

Stranraer Junior Brass

Junior Solos:

The Kirkintilloch Band Trophy

1. Jamie Gillespie (Galashiels Town Band): Gold Award

2. Isla Gillespie (Galashiels Town Band): Gold Award

3. Amelie Ralston (Campbeltown Brass): Gold Award

Gold Award:

Amy Fotheringham (Glamis Primary)

Silver Award:

Evie Boax (Irvine & Dreghorn)

Michael Lyons (Creetown Silver)

Alyssa McEachran (Campbeltown Brass)

Sophie Miller (Campbeltown Brass)

Libby Stirling (Stranraer Brass)

Intermediate Ensembles:

The Bo'ness & Carriden Trophy

1. Selkirk Silver B: Gold Award

2. Campbeltown Brass A Intermediate: Gold Award

Silver Award:

Galashiels Youth Band

Stranraer Brass Ensemble

Intermediate Solos:

The Whitburn Band Trophy

1. Charlie Boax (Grange Academy): Gold Award

2. Iris Deane (Selkirk Silver): Gold Award

3. Ruaridh Prentice (Kirkintilloch Band): Gold Award

Gold Award:

Molly Dishington (Websters High)

Lewis Miller (Stranraer Brass)

Silver Award:

Ryan Borthwick (Selkirk Silver)

James Grassick (Peebles Burgh)

Cara McFadzean (Campbeltown Brass)

Lillie McLuskie (Dalmellington Brass Academy)

Aidan Miller (Stranraer Brass)

Ash Paton (Riverside Youth Band)

William Scott (Selkirk Silver)

Youth Ensembles:

The Clydebank Burgh Band Trophy

1. Abbey Brass: Gold Award

Gold Award:

Selkirk Silver A

Brass Sounds Inverclyde

Youth Solos:

The Scottish Co-op Band Trophy

1. Andrew McMillan (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland): Gold Award

2. Christopher Parke (Carnoustie High School): Gold Award

3. Thomas Kobine (Grove Academy): Gold Award

Gold Award:

Andrea Crumlish (Riverside Youth Band)

John Oliver (Galashiels Town Band)

Silver Award:

Siobhan Crumlish (Riverside Youth Band)

Freya McLeman (Selkirk Silver Band)

Rachel Wemyss (Jedforest Instrumental)