18 year partnership comes to an end at Tylorstown

The long term link between Gary Davies and the Tylorstown Band comes to an end after 18 years.

Tylorstown
  Gary Davies led the band to two National titles

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

        

One of the longest musical partnerships in Welsh banding has come to an end with the news that Gary Davies has stepped down from his role as Musical Director of Tylorstown Band.

Success

It brings to an end 18 years in which the band has enjoyed considerable success — including two National Championship of Great Britain titles in 2010 (Second Section) and 2013 (First Section), a trio of Welsh National Eisteddfod victories and two Welsh Regional Championship wins in 2010 and 2013.

The band also enjoyed success in the Welsh League series, taking the Champion Band of Wales title, competed at the All England Masters and got to the final of the televised Band Cymru contest. They are due to take part in the Spring Festival Senior Trophy in a few weeks' time.

The committee would like to express their thanks for the hard work and commitment Gary has shown over the last 18 years that has brought unprecedented successTylorstown Band

Unprecedented success

Speaking about the news, Band Manager Kevin Jones told 4BR: "The committee would like to express their thanks for the hard work and commitment Gary has shown over the last 18 years that has brought unprecedented success.

That has of course included two National titles and promotion to Championship Section where we now compete."

He added: "Gary has not only been a committed Musical Director and a source of inspiration, but a friend to all in the band. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours and hope he is not out of the banding scene for too long."

        

