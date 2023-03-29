Tewit take opportunity to give youthful contest experience

Tewit Silver Band will perform at the ConsTest Birmingham Open this weekend with plenty of additional young players in the ranks.

Tewit Silver Band has told 4BR that it will be using its appearance at this weekend's ConsTest Birmingham Open to give invaluable contest experience to a number of their young players from their successful youth band.

Fantastic opportunity





Speaking to 4BR, Musical Director, Martin Hall said: "The innovative way in which the contest is being run allows us to give our next generation of youngsters a fantastic opportunity to gain senior contesting experience.

We want to motivate and encourage young players in the right way and this competition allows us the chance to do just that. We are a band that embraces inclusion and opportunity so we are going to perform and enjoy ourselves at a great venue."

Youth bands

Martin recently conducted the Tewit Youth Senior Band at the National Youth Brass Band Championships in Stockport where the organisation fielded three ensembles in the Besson Prodige, Performance and Championship Sections.

He added: "The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire may find themselves with some new students in a few years' time!"

Denis Wick

Ethos

Speaking about the band's approach, contest organiser Mikey Foley-Hall told 4BR: "This is just what a contest like this is all about and I'm delighted Tewit will be embracing our ethos.

We hope we can reward these players with a great contest day experience."