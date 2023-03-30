Consett youth ready for concert celebration

The youngsters of Consett Junior School will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of a band and its quite inspirational founder.

The children of Consett Junior School are hard at work at present in preparation for a very important event.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Consett Junior Brass and together with White River Brass, the 50 junior players will put on a special concert in June to mark the event.

The concert will be held at Consett & Blackhill Park in memory and celebration of the band's founder, David Jackson who sadly passed away in April 2021.

The children are very excited to work with Brett Baker and the players from White River Brass who will deliver workshops throughout the day leading up to the afternoon concert.

Mr Jackson

Speaking to 4BR, Miss Waters, Deputy Headteacher and junior band leader, said: "The most important thing to me is that the children know who started the band and how much time, dedication, passion and enthusiasm David put in over the 50 years.

We talk about Mr Jackson all the time: The children love to hear stories about him because he was so funny and talented. The band and musical education will always be a high priority at Consett Junior School and we have him to thank for that."

Legacy continues

Miss Water added that the band is continuing to thrive, with many of the children joining the youth tutor group when they leave Consett Junior School to become

members of the adult band, Consett Brass, which ensures that David Jackson's legacy continues.

Consett Brass and Consett Salvation Army band will also be holding a special anniversary concert alongside White River Brass on the evening of June 16th at Consett Salvation Army.