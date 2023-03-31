Death of Debbie Galliott

The death has been reported of the much loved and respected Lydbrook Band player Debbie Galliott

The Lydbrook Band has informed 4BR of the death of its much loved and respected tenor horn player Debbie Galliott. She became unwell in November 2022 and passed away peacefully on Sunday 12th March with her husband Nigel by her side.

Debbie was associated with Lydbrook Band for over 20 years and was its much respected solo horn player. She was well known in banding circles in the Forest of Dean, Gloucester and Cheltenham areas as a player always willing to help when asked.

She leaves behind Nigel, also a Lydbrook Band member, sons Ben and Charlie, daughter-in-law Inca and Grandson Finlay.

Funeral service

The funeral service will be held at Westerleigh Crematorium, Yate, Bristol (BS27 8QP) on Wednesday 19th April at 3.00pm.