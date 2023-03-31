Bousie and Bennett add to M&B line-up

                 

Former Grimethorpe Colliery Band solo horn player Scot Bennett and Foden's Band euphonium player Mark Bousie are the latest high profile performers to endorse Mercer & Barker mouthpieces.

Scot, who started his playing career with Barrow Colliery Junior Band later played with bands including Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick and Leyland before enjoying an extended tenure with Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Speaking about his decision he said: "I currently play a Mercer & Barker MB 1 mouthpiece so I'm delighted to become a performance artist with this leading company. I look forward to working with them on new developments and projects in the future."

Bousie

Joining Scott is Mark Bousie. The RNCM graduate has also enjoyed a superb playing career, winning the Wind Section of the Tunbridge Wells International Young Concert Artists Competition, being runner-up at the British Open Brass Solo Championships, and a semi-finalist in both the BBC TV and Radio 2 Young Musician Competitions.

Currently Head of Music at Glossopdale School in North Derbyshire and a euphonium tutor for the Royal Northern College of Music Junior School and has also been the euphonium/baritone tutor for the National Children's Brass Band of Great Britain.

He has been a member of the euphonium section of the Foden's Band since 2009 and is currently co-Musical Director of the Foden's Youth Band. He has been presented with the prestigious Mortimer Medal by the Worshipful Company of Musicians in recognition of services for the teaching of young people in the brass band movement.

        

