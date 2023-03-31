Somerset bows out on Yorkshire high

Gavin Somerset has taken his final bow with Oughtibridge Band after winning consecutive Yorkshire Regional titles.

Gavin Somerset has announced that after 12 years he is to bring to an end his musical association with Oughtibridge Band.

In a heartfelt announcement he stated: "This has been an incredibly hard decision and I knew whenever the time came to step down, I wanted to leave the band in a good position."

Yorkshire titles

He has certainly done that with his final bow with the band at the recent Yorkshire Regional Championships a winning one — claiming the Fourth Section title for a second successive year.

During his tenure the band progressed solidly and will be promoted to the Third Section in 2024.

Thank you

He added: "To all the players of Oughtibridge Band over the last 12 years — Thank you so much for being an amazing part of the journey.

I'm so proud that the band has a full complement of players with all seats filled.

I don't think I could have left them in a better position. This has been an incredibly difficult decision, but my children are at an age where they need me and you don't get those years back."

He added: "I'll still be around banding and if any bands need a dep MD (or if I can remember what to do, a percussionist!) and I'm available, I'll of course be around to help bands out. But for now, it's time to enjoy my kids, whilst they still like me."