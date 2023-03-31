                 

*
banner

News

Somerset bows out on Yorkshire high

Gavin Somerset has taken his final bow with Oughtibridge Band after winning consecutive Yorkshire Regional titles.

Gavin Somerset
  Gavin led Oughtibridge to consecutive Yorkshire Area titles

Friday, 31 March 2023

        

Gavin Somerset has announced that after 12 years he is to bring to an end his musical association with Oughtibridge Band.

In a heartfelt announcement he stated: "This has been an incredibly hard decision and I knew whenever the time came to step down, I wanted to leave the band in a good position."

Yorkshire titles

He has certainly done that with his final bow with the band at the recent Yorkshire Regional Championships a winning one — claiming the Fourth Section title for a second successive year.

During his tenure the band progressed solidly and will be promoted to the Third Section in 2024.

Thank you

He added: "To all the players of Oughtibridge Band over the last 12 years — Thank you so much for being an amazing part of the journey.

I'm so proud that the band has a full complement of players with all seats filled.
I don't think I could have left them in a better position. This has been an incredibly difficult decision, but my children are at an age where they need me and you don't get those years back."

This has been an incredibly difficult decision, but my children are at an age where they need me and you don't get those years backGavin Somerset

Help

He added: "I'll still be around banding and if any bands need a dep MD (or if I can remember what to do, a percussionist!) and I'm available, I'll of course be around to help bands out. But for now, it's time to enjoy my kids, whilst they still like me."

        

TAGS: Oughtibridge

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Gavin Somerset

Somerset bows out on Yorkshire high

March 31 • Gavin Somerset has taken his final bow with Oughtibridge Band after winning consecutive Yorkshire Regional titles.

Bilton Silver Band

Turnbull takes on Bilton baton

March 31 • The experienced Brad Turnbull is the new MD at Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band.

Eisteddod

National Eisteddfod announces major brass band changes

March 31 • A combined Second/Third Section and new Youth Section contest with a European bonus will be held at this year's National Eisteddfod of Wales.

tREDEGAR

Visitors bring musical gifts for Welsh champion

March 31 • Tredegar recently welcomed more visitors to its headquarters as it continues to inspire new voices and new players with its musical approach.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Scots Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 31 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - The Cory Band

Saturday 1 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band - Occasions Singers

Saturday 1 April • Loddon Hall, Twyford RG10 9JA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Sunday 2 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victoria's Consort

Monday 3 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

March 31 • Based in Rugby, the band requires a percussionist to join us for our varied schedule of events which this year includes a National Finals appearance before promotion to the Championship Section in 2024.

Trentham Brass Band

March 30 • Trentham Brass Band have a vacancy for a PRINCIPAL CORNET. We have recently gained promotion to the 3rd Section under the direction of our MD Shaun Farrington (Fodens Band). Rehearsals in our bandroom on Friday and Sunday.

Lindley Band

March 30 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top