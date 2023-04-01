Nationals announce radical changes

New changes look to give the National Championships of Great Britain a modern day identity.

The National Championships of Great Britain have announced that from 2024 radical new changes will be brought in for the Regional Championships in a renewed bid to bring banding into the 21st century, increase inclusiveness and raise standards.

4BR understands that it follows extensive debate about the issues after the 2023 series of regional championship events saw some sections take place with only four competing bands.

It is also hoped that qualification for the National Finals will be made easier.

Modern way

A spokesperson told 4BR: "From April 2nd bands will be able to self-identify in any section of competition they wish. This the modern way of doing things. We see this as a win/win decision as we already know that lots of bands think they are of Championship Section quality anyway.

This also means that by having even more Championship bands it automatically raises the overall standard of British brass banding and ensures nobody feels left out.

We can also do away with the Cheltenham National Finals and have a single purpose all inclusive National Final at the Royal Albert Hall with 100 qualifying bands getting through. Prize money will remain the same though..."

