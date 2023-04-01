                 

*
banner

News

Nationals announce radical changes

New changes look to give the National Championships of Great Britain a modern day identity.

Albert Hall
  The Albert Hall will host the the National Final

Saturday, 01 April 2023

        

The National Championships of Great Britain have announced that from 2024 radical new changes will be brought in for the Regional Championships in a renewed bid to bring banding into the 21st century, increase inclusiveness and raise standards.

4BR understands that it follows extensive debate about the issues after the 2023 series of regional championship events saw some sections take place with only four competing bands.

It is also hoped that qualification for the National Finals will be made easier.

Modern way

A spokesperson told 4BR: "From April 2nd bands will be able to self-identify in any section of competition they wish. This the modern way of doing things. We see this as a win/win decision as we already know that lots of bands think they are of Championship Section quality anyway.

This also means that by having even more Championship bands it automatically raises the overall standard of British brass banding and ensures nobody feels left out.

We can also do away with the Cheltenham National Finals and have a single purpose all inclusive National Final at the Royal Albert Hall with 100 qualifying bands getting through. Prize money will remain the same though..."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Albert Hall

Nationals announce radical changes

April 1 • New changes look to give the National Championships of Great Britain a modern day identity.

Mead

Mead back on travels

April 1 • The Besson star is back racking up the air miles enjoying the global appeal of the euphonium.

Gavin Somerset

Somerset bows out on Yorkshire high

March 31 • Gavin Somerset has taken his final bow with Oughtibridge Band after winning consecutive Yorkshire Regional titles.

Bilton Silver Band

Turnbull takes on Bilton baton

March 31 • The experienced Brad Turnbull is the new MD at Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Scots Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 31 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - The Cory Band

Saturday 1 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band - Occasions Singers

Saturday 1 April • Loddon Hall, Twyford RG10 9JA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Sunday 2 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victoria's Consort

Monday 3 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

March 31 • Based in Rugby, the band requires a percussionist to join us for our varied schedule of events which this year includes a National Finals appearance before promotion to the Championship Section in 2024.

Trentham Brass Band

March 30 • Trentham Brass Band have a vacancy for a PRINCIPAL CORNET. We have recently gained promotion to the 3rd Section under the direction of our MD Shaun Farrington (Fodens Band). Rehearsals in our bandroom on Friday and Sunday.

Lindley Band

March 30 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top