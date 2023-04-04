EBBA reveal own-choice test-piece selections for Malmo

There is an exciting line-up of own-choice blockbusters made by the competing bands at the 44th European Championships in Malmo.

With the 44th European Championships in Malmo now on the horizon, the European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has released details of the own-choice works selected to be played by the competing bands in the Championship and Challenge Sections.

Sold out

As always there is sure to be a huge amount of expectation and excitement, with the 'sold outs' signs already in place for the Championship Section category that will take place on Saturday 6th May.

Former Championship Section set-work composers Bert Appermont, Thierry Deleruyelle, Oliver Waespi, Ludovic Neurohr, Edward Gregson and Philip Wilby have works featured, with others coming from the pens of Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Kjetil Djønne, Christian Brant and Simon Dobson.

In the Challenge Section works from the experienced quintet of Jan Bosveld, Peter Graham, Jan van der Roost, Kenneth Downie and Martin Ellerby will be featured.

Championship Section:



A Gabrieli Fantasy (Bert Appermont)*

Antiphonies on Themes by William Byrd (Oliver Waespi)

Are We Dark Inside? (Ludovic Neurohr)

Astralis (Philip Wilby)

Breath of Souls (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

Catharsis (Kjetil Djønne)

Diary of a Madman (Christian Brant)

Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Horror Show (Simon Dobson)

No Man's Land (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Other Lives (Oliver Waespi)

Sand and Stars (Thierry Deleruyelle)

The World Rejoicing (Edward Gregson)

*To be performed twice

Challenge Section:



Match Rhythm (Jan Bosveld)

Variations (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, arr. Peter Graham)

Excalibur (Jan van der Roost)

Hope Fulfilled (Kenneth Downie)

Terra Australis (Martin Ellerby)