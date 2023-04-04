                 

Elland Youth get ready for star spotting

Elland Youth is already on the look out for the next generation of youngsters wanting to play in a brass band.

Elland Learbers
  Elland is looking for even more youngsters to start playing

Elland Silver Youth Band will be looking to the future for the next generation of young brass band stars to fill their ranks.

The organisation will be hosting a special 'Open Evening' for families with children aged 7 upwards on Monday 24th April (6.30 — 7.30pm) who may be interested in learning to play a brass or percussion instrument.

Over 100 members

Elland currently runs six musical groups for children and adults with over 100 members currently coming through the doors to enjoy an inclusive atmosphere of music making.

Each ensemble is based on musical ability led by inspirational MD, Samantha Harrison and a team of professional instrumental teachers with the aim of providing affordable group and individual tuition and instruments, as well as exciting performance opportunities — such as taking part in the National Youth Championships and European Youth Championships.

Music helps to develop their confidence and gives children the opportunity to be creative, supportive and expressiveSamantha Harrison

Find out more

Sam told 4BR: "Children who join our organisation have lots of fun and make plenty of new friends. Music helps to develop their confidence and gives children the opportunity to be creative, supportive and expressive."

To find out more contact: ellandband@hotmail.co.uk

Further information is also available at: www.ellandsilverband.co.uk

