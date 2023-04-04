                 

Parker to give Heritage Euph premiere at RBC

American composer Anthony Barfield's Heritage Euphonium Concerto is to be performed at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Parker
  The soloist is thrilled that the composer will be in attendance to hear the premiere

Tuesday, 04 April 2023

        

Following the success in hosting the recent Constest Birmingham Open, the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire is to feature yet another inaugural brass initiative.

RBC student Stephen Parker is to give the UK premiere of American composer Anthony Barfield's 'Heritage' Concerto, with the composer making the trip from the USA to hear it.

Egyptian culture

Originally written for the renowned American euphonium star Demondrae Thurman, its three movements are inspired by different aspects of Ancient Egyptian culture.

The performance will take place on Friday 28th April (7.00pm) at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire's Bradshaw Hall where Stephen will be accompanied by the RBC Wind Orchestra, conducted by David Gordon-Shute.

The concert will also feature several other wind band works, including a new composition from RBC student Elina Sidharta.

I'm thrilled to be able to give the UK premiere of this version and feel really honoured that Anthony will be here to hear itStephen Parker

Thrilled

Speaking to 4BR, Stephen, who plays with Welsh champion Tredegar, said: "I'm thrilled to be able to give the UK premiere and feel really honoured that Anthony will be here to hear it.

It's been a work I've wanted to play for some considerable time and to take it on in my final year of study gives it extra resonance after enjoying such a great education experience here at the conservatoire."

Tickets:


Tickets are now available from the conservatoire website at https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/rbc-wind-orchestra-28-04-2023

        

