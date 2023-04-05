                 

Victorian past inspires National Youth players

A visit by the Queen Victoria's Brass Consort has given the young players on this year's Easter Course a remarkable experience of brass banding's past.

nybbgb
  The players wanted to try out the Victorian instruments

Wednesday, 05 April 2023

        

The players of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain enjoyed a remarkable glimpse into the musical past this week on their Easter Course in Repton.

They were joined for a masterclass presentation by the members of the Queen Victoria's Brass Consort, who gave them the opportunity to try out some of their original period instruments.

The ensemble was formed by player Andy Kershaw in 2016 after he purchased a 1850's Michaud bass saxhorn. Hooked on its sound he decided to form the group and teamed up with fellow enthusiasts to recreate the authentic sound of Victorian brass playing. To enhance the concert experience, the group also perform in period clothing.

Volunteers

"It was a super visit,"NYBBGB CEO Mark Bromley told 4BR. "The sound is certainly very different to that created by modern brass instruments, but just as enticing, as there was no shortage of volunteers to try out the vintage instruments.

The young Victorian players must have had incredible dedication and skill especially as our youngsters found that the instruments certainly took some playing."

Last few tickets

Mark also reported that there are now fewer than 10 tickets left for the end of course concert at Manchester's Stoller Hall on Saturday evening (7.00pm), although there is still the chance to hear the band in a free open 'dress rehearsal' at Repton School on Friday afternoon.

"The response for tickets has been wonderful,"he added. "We will hold out open day on Friday with the dress rehearsal to close, so if you can't get a ticket for Saturday please come along and enjoy the musical experience on Friday instead."

The sound is certainly very different to that created by modern brass instruments, but just as enticing, as there was no shortage of volunteers to try out the vintage instrumentsCEO, Mark Bromley

Concert:

The course will conclude with a concert at Manchester's Stoller Hall at Chetham's School of Music (M3 1DA) on Saturday 8th April (starting at 7.00pm).

Tickets:


https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-easter-concert-tickets-465038942997

Queen Victoria's Consort:


https://www.queenvictoriasconsort.co.uk/trumpets-cornets--horns.html

        

National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

