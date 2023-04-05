Australian bands get ready for return of Nationals

The return of the Australian National Championships has brought a response from competitors — and the action can be enjoyed across the world.

The 2023 Australian National Championships will take place this weekend in the city of Newcastle, New South Wales.

They will start on Friday 7th April and last over the Easter weekend to Monday 10th April, hosted by the Band Association of NSW and held at Newcastle City Hall, Civic Theatre and Conservatorium of Music.

Return

The event marks the return of the Championships for the first time since 2019 following the Covid-19 hiatus and has attracted an excellent competitive turn out of bands, ensembles and soloists, all keen to claim a 'National' title.

Bands must perform the set-work as well as hymn (or sacred item), own-choice march and own-choice test-piece.

The adjudicators for the main brass band events are Dr Robert Childs (A & D Grade) and David Bremner (B & C Grade). Andrew Snell will adjudicate the Junior Grade Brass events.

Live broadcast

In addition, the main competitions will be live-broadcast by Tim Kelly at www.brassbanned.com — so make sure you tune in to enjoy the playing.

Test Pieces:



Open A Grade: Siege (Jared McCunnie)

Open B Grade: Hope (Dorothy Gates)

Open C Grade: The Viking Age (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Open D Grade: Music for Greenwich (Edward Gregson)

Junior A Grade: A Moorside Suite (Gustav Holst)

Junior B Grade: Capriol Suite (Peter Warlock arr. Phillip Littlemore)

Junior C Grade: Fanfare, Theme and Finale for HPs! (Mark Ford)

Championship set-work

Jared McCunnie's 'Siege' was written in response to a terrorist attack in Sydney in December 2014, where a man held 18 hostages for over 16 hours in the Lindt Chocolate Cafe in the city.

It is the composer's emotional response to what he says was "the tension, unease and hurt caused by the event" which resulted in three people being killed (including the perpetrator).

The final 'Elegy' section is dedicated to the lives of hostages Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson, who were tragically killed. It also captures Australia's heartfelt response to the victims of the attack.

Schedule

Friday will see the 12 Grade A bands (set-work) take to the stage at the Civic Theatre starting at 9.30am, followed by the 4 D Grade bands.

Friday at City Hall will see the start of the band competitions with the Grade C contest of 8 bands followed by the 14 bands in the Grade B event.

Saturday will see the Junior C Grade and Junior B Grade Brass events take place at the Conservatorium of Music.

Sunday will see the Open C Grade Brass followed by the Open B Grade Brass competitions at City Hall with the Civic Theatre hosting the Open D Grade Brass followed by the own choice selections of the Championship A Grade competitors.

Monday will see the various solo and ensemble competitions take place.

Competing bands:

A Grade:

Adjudicator: Dr Robert Childs

Set Work: Siege (Jared McCunnie) & Own Choice

Brisbane Brass

Brisbane Excelsior

Central Coast Brass

Darebin City Brass — Preston

Footscray-Yarraville City

Glenferrie Brass

Glenorchy City Concert Brass

Holroyd Brass

Sydney City Brass

Waratah Brass — Newcastle

Warringah Concert Brass

Willoughby City

B Grade:

Adjudicator: David Bremner

Set Work: Hope (Dorothy Gates)

Boroondara Brass

Box Hill City

Brisbane Brass 2

Cairns Brass No 1

Canberra Brass

City of Greater Dandenong

Darebin City Brass — Northern Brass

Geelong West Brass

Gunnedah Shire Band

Maamaloa Brass Band

Parramatta City Band

Surfers Paradise Brass

Toronto Brass

Windsor Brass

C Grade:

Adjudicator: David Bremner

Set Work: The Viking Age (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Bankstown and Yagoona Brass

City of Wollongong Brass Band

Moonee Valley Brass

Newcastle PCYC Brass

Sunshine Brass

Willoughby Band No.2

Wonthaggi Citizens' Band

D Grade:

Adjudicator: Dr Robert Childs

Set Work: Music for Greenwich (Edward Gregson)

Boroondara Harmony Brass

Far Northern Brass

Hyde Street Youth Band

Waratah Brass Academy Band

Junior B Brass:

Adjudicator: Andrew Snell

Set Work: Capriol Suite (Peter Warlock arr. Phillip Littlemore)

Hyde St Youth Band

St George Brass Band

Junior C Brass:

Adjudicator: Andrew Snell

Set Work: Fanfare, Theme and Finale for HPs! (Mark Ford)

City of Wollongong Junior Brass Band

Northcote High School Brass Band





Schedule:

(local timings)

Friday 7th April:

City Hall

10.00am: Open C Grade Brass

2.30pm (approx.): Open B Grade Brass

Civic Theatre

9.30am: Open A Grade Brass

6.00pm (approx.): Open D Grade Brass

Saturday 8th April:

Conservatorium of Music

11.00am: Junior C Grade and Junior B Grade Brass

Sunday 9th April:

City Hall

9.00am: Open C Grade Brass

4.30pm (approx.): Open B Grade Brass

Civic Theatre

9.30am: Open D Grade Brass

Noon (approx.): Open A Grade Brass (Own Choice)

Monday 10th April:



9.30am: Solo competitions