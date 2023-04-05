Top euph dozen to battle for Fontys title

12 talented euphonium players will head to Tilburg to try and claim the 2023 Fontys solo title.

A dozen top class participant will compete for the 2023 Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition title in in Tilburg in the Netherlands on April 15th.

Following the success of the inaugural event in, the participants from five different countries will head to the Fontys Academy of Music & Performing Arts (AMPA) to perform in two rounds of competition.

Organised by the respected soloist and teacher Robbert Vos, it offers a voucher first prize of 500 Euros for the winner who impresses the jury of Besson artist Steven Mead, Jan van den Eijnden, Professor of Horn & AMPA Pre-Course Co-ordinator, and Luc Geraats, Professor of Tuba at AMPA.

First Round

The First Round which will see the participants perform either 'Grand Fantasie Dramatique' by Jules Demersseman or 'For a Flower' by Hermann Pallhuber. The finalists will perform 'The Four Elements' by Martin Ellerby.

Before the announcement of the result there will be a recital by 2022 winner, Adria Cisneros Abril.

The competitors are: Arnau Aragones Comes; Chris Flynn; Roi Xesteira Serrano; Jurgen van de Wardt; Gerbrich Greidanus; Ibai de Miguel Garcia; Ana Aguilar Anton; Julian David Lamar; Elias Azzouzi Tuson; Thomas Valk; Pedro MartÃ­nez Juncal and Jure Jozic.

Incredibly high

Speaking to 4BR, Robbert Vos said: "The first edition of the competition was a great success and I'm delighted to say that we have built on that for this event.

The standard is incredibly high and I'm sure the jury is going to find it a very difficult task to pick the finalists and then the winner.

Supporters as well as members of the public are welcome to attend and enjoying the playing throughout the day, so please come along and support some wonderful performers."

The day starts with the first performance at 9.55am