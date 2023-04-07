                 

Tune into Australia...

The Australian National Championships are taking place the weekend and you can enjoy the action from the comfort of your home around the globe.

  The Championships are taking place in the city of Newcastle in New South Wales

Friday, 07 April 2023

        

The 2023 Australian National Championships are currently taking place in the city of Newcastle, New South Wales.

The action has already started at Newcastle City Hall, Civic Theatre and Conservatorium of Music, and you can enjoy at home by tuning into Tim Kelly at: www.brassbanned.com

Playback

There is a playback feature that allows you to enjoy the performances after the bands have played for a period of time.

The event marks the return of the Championships for the first time since 2019 following the Covid-19 hiatus and has attracted an excellent competitive turn out of bands, ensembles and soloists, all keen to claim a 'National' title.

Bands must perform the set-work as well as hymn (or sacred item), own-choice march and own-choice test-piece.

The adjudicators for the main brass band events are Dr Robert Childs (A & D Grade) and David Bremner (B & C Grade). Andrew Snell will adjudicate the Junior Grade Brass events.

Schedule:

(local timings)

Friday 7th April:

City Hall
10.00am: Open C Grade Brass
2.30pm (approx.): Open B Grade Brass

Civic Theatre
9.30am: Open A Grade Brass
6.00pm (approx.): Open D Grade Brass

Saturday 8th April:

Conservatorium of Music
11.00am: Junior C Grade and Junior B Grade Brass

Sunday 9th April:

City Hall
9.00am: Open C Grade Brass
4.30pm (approx.): Open B Grade Brass

Civic Theatre
9.30am: Open D Grade Brass
Noon (approx.): Open A Grade Brass (Own Choice)

Monday 10th April:


9.30am: Solo competitions

        

