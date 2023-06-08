                 

Derek Green funeral details confirmed

The funeral details for the popular Pemberton Old Wigan player and administrator Derek Green have been released.

Pemberton
  Derek Green was a proud players and administrator of the band

Thursday, 08 June 2023

        

The funeral service for the popular and highly respected Pemberton Old Wigan Band player and administrator Derek Green will be held on Saturday 17th June.

Derek passed away on 31st May aged 83. A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Derek was an absolute stalwart of the Pemberton organisation and influenced so many people's lives within the brass band community for 70 years."

Time and place

It will take place at Mount Zion Church at 11.00am, followed by internment at St Matthew's Church. Family flowers only are requested with donations to be made to Pemberton Old Wigan Band or Prostate Cancer UK.

The Family has requested that friends and colleagues join them following the services at Pemberton Old Wigan bandroom at Enfield Street, Pemberton (WN5 8DZ) to celebrate Derek's life.

        

TAGS: Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

