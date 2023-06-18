Ryan beats off worldwide rivals to claim BBCA Conductor Award

Matthew Ryan has claimed the Brass Band Conductors Association's Conductor Award following a fine day of action in Eccles.

The 33-year-old secured the flagship honour, sponsored by Yamaha and supported by Brass Bands England after coming through a testing day of assessment at Eccles Town Hall. It saw saw twelve competitors whittled down to six finalists following comprehensive assessment by Paul Holland and Mareika Gray, the conductors of Flowers and Ratby Co-operative Bands.

Award

Matthew's success came with a cash award of £200 and a year's membership of the Association, plus the opportunity to conduct National Champion Foden's at their high-profile Regent Hall appearance on the eve of the Royal Albert Hall final.

The podium prizes went Andrew Lofthouse, who conducts Marsden Silver Band, with British Army Musician, Kyle Blake in third. The other finalists were Fiona Bishop of East Riding of Yorkshire Band, Tom Hancock of Audley Brass and Rokes Padellis from Lithuania.

Earlier on a warm day the 12 semi-finalists worked through chosen concert repertoire as well as Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' and John Golland's 'Sounds' with the Hammonds Band.

And although on this occasion Rita Arendez, Oliver Halstead-Brooks, Neil Brownless, Setefano Giacomelli, Alistair Gibson and Luca Pasqua didn't make it through, each received rich praise as well as invaluable advice from Paul and Mareika in their one-to-one feedback.

Confident

However, it was Matthew's confident musical communication, lucid technique and insight that impressed most, as he earlier worked on 'Sounds' as well as Elgar's 'Chanson de Matin' which he later led the Eccles Band through in the final.

Matthew has come through a brass band apprenticeship that started with Smithills School Band to playing with the likes of Wingates and Hammonds and gaining conducting experience with Tottingdon, East Riding of Yorkshire, Eagley, Horwich, Poulton and Flixton since 2018.

Invaluable

Speaking to 4BR following the presentation of the award, he said: "I love conducting and I entered as I wanted to develop, learn and improve from the opportunities it gives.

Conducting such a fine band as Hammonds was great — they were so responsive to what I wanted to do. It was also invaluable to gain the feedback from the players followed by comments from Mareika and Paul that really helped me conducting the excellent Eccles Band. I'm sure all the finalists today were grateful for that today."

He added: "To now have the prospect of conducting Foden's and to work with Russell Gray later this year has blown me away. It may sound a bit cliched, but this wouldn't have happened without the support and encouragement of lots of people who continue to push me and I'm very grateful."

Impressed

Paul and Mareika were certainly impressed by the winner, but so too with the overall standard on show from all the competitors.

Paul said: "Matthew was the standout candidate for us in the morning session. It was a bit closer in the afternoon as we looked closely at the full range of conducting skills required.

He was a richly deserved winner and was hard pushed by Andrew and Kyle. We were very impressed by the overall standard though and recognised the excellent preparation and insight each finalist brought to the day and to working with the bands."

Meanwhile, Mareika added: "Matthew directed, reacted and responded to the bands so well. He showed complete intent and purpose. We really enjoyed his approach."

Denis Wick

Admirable excellence

That was seen as each conductor worked for a focussed period of 15 minutes with the recently crowned French Open Champion and British Open and National Final contender, who played with assiduous professionalism throughout, whilst Eccles Borough also performed with admirable excellence in the final.

The finalists also had the opportunity to work on their selected repertoire for a further quarter of an hour with Eccles, with Andrew receiving Dave Brubeck's 'Blue Rondo a la Turk' and Kyle Derek Bourgeois' 'Serenade'. Other works given to the six finalists included 'Nimrod', 'Hoe Down' and 'Somewhere' from 'West Side Story'.

The final provided not just fine music making, but a fascinating opportunity to see emerging conducting talent at work — the differences in the techniques and personalities clearly on show for the judges and audience to appreciate.

Whilst Mareika and Paul considered their final decision, BBCA President Russell Gray led Eccles Band in an engaging programme very much in keeping with evening's music making, and a fine day organised by James Holt and his BBCA team alongside Rosie Banham and BBE and the Eccles Community Hub who manned the hall and supplied much appreciated refreshments.

Congratulations

James told 4BR: "My congratulations go to Matthew and all the finalists for what has been a wonderful and highly encouraging competition that attracted great interest from across the banding world.

My thanks also to Paul and Mareika, both Hammonds and Eccles Bands and to our sponsors. This is a competition that continues to grow in stature and the today's excellence certainly showed that."

