Ebbw Valley to look the part at Cheltenham

Welsh First Section National Finalists hope to look as well as play the part at Cheltenham later this year thanks to help from generous donors.

Ebbw Valley Brass has recently upgraded its band attire with a new set of off-stage uniform.

Formed in 2011, the band is looking forward to its seventh appearance at the Cheltenham National Finals and has been fund raising to help along its efforts — including raising money for the new casual wear.

It also came with support from a number of donors including a generous personal contribution from their Vice-President, Philip Morris who started his own brass band involvement by paying for the Cwm Band which joined forces with Ebbw Vale Band to form Ebbw Valley Brass.

Generous

Band Chairperson, Huw Davis told 4BR: "Phil's donation was such a generous gift and allowed us to achieve our goal. We couldn't have done it without him and the support of others."

In response Philip said: "Watching the band develop since 2011 and bring brass music back into the Ebbw Valley communities has been heart-warming."