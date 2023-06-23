                 

News

New MD at City of Coventry

Lee Woodward takes over the baton at City of Coventry as David Nicholson steps down

David Nicholson
  David Nicholson steps down from the role after two years

Friday, 23 June 2023

        

City of Coventry Brass has announced that after two happy years as Musical Director, David Nicholson (above) has stepped down from the role.

During that time the band solidified its position as a national graded Second Section band with top six finishes at the Midlands Regional Championships in 2022 and 2023 as well as coming runner-up at the NEMBBA contest in the same years.

Thanks

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are sorry to see David go, and we thank him for his help in achieving our promotion to the First Section from 2024. We wish him continued success in his future endeavours."

The band has now appointed Lee Woodward, formerly MD of Alder Valley and Staines Lammas Bands, who has recently moved to Coventry from the south-east. His first appearance will be at the forthcoming Pershore Festival.

Warm welcome

Lee commented: "I'm delighted to accept the invitation to become the new MD. I was initially asked to take the band to the Pershore Festival and the commitment and warm welcome has made this one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make. I'm really looking forward to helping add to the band's success."

Image courtesy of: stu vincent photos

        

TAGS: City of Coventry

