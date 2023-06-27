Young baritone star shines at Bugle

10 year old Neythen Powell-Jones was the star solo performer at the recent West of England Bandsmens Festival, with more highlights to come.

There was a great deal of fine band as well as individual playing on show at the recent West of England Bandsmens Festival in Bugle, although the undoubted star was 10 year old baritone player Neythen Powell-Jones with St Austell Youth Band.

Best Player

Neythan claimed the 'Best Player' award for his super performance of 'Maid of the Mourne Shore' which was played with such maturity that adjudicator Steve Sykes tonight it was initially played on euphonium.

Despite a hiccup in the prize giving which was quickly put right, Neythen was thrilled to be given a cup nearly as big as he is.

Brilliant

Speaking about his experience, Neythen said: "It was brilliant to play a solo at the contest. I've been going for a few years to listen to my mum and aunt play and always wanted to do it.

The audience were fantastic and so supportive, even though I was a tiny bit nervous."

Confidence

St Austell's conductor, Anna Minnear certainly didn't think so as she added: "We wanted to give Neythen the opportunity to play a solo to showcase his lovely playing to the Cornish audience and played with such confidence and assuredness."

Neythen is now looking forward to a busy summer schedule with the National Childrens Band of Great Britain, as well as Cornwall Youth Band before making a National Finals appearance with Saltash Town Band at Cheltenham.