                 

*
banner

News

Young baritone star shines at Bugle

10 year old Neythen Powell-Jones was the star solo performer at the recent West of England Bandsmens Festival, with more highlights to come.

Jones
  10 year old Neythen Powell-Jones played with St Austell Youth Band.

Tuesday, 27 June 2023

        

There was a great deal of fine band as well as individual playing on show at the recent West of England Bandsmens Festival in Bugle, although the undoubted star was 10 year old baritone player Neythen Powell-Jones with St Austell Youth Band.

Best Player

Neythan claimed the 'Best Player' award for his super performance of 'Maid of the Mourne Shore' which was played with such maturity that adjudicator Steve Sykes tonight it was initially played on euphonium.

Despite a hiccup in the prize giving which was quickly put right, Neythen was thrilled to be given a cup nearly as big as he is.

Brilliant

Speaking about his experience, Neythen said: "It was brilliant to play a solo at the contest. I've been going for a few years to listen to my mum and aunt play and always wanted to do it.

The audience were fantastic and so supportive, even though I was a tiny bit nervous."

It was brilliant to play a solo at the contest. I've been going for a few years to listen to my mum and aunt play and always wanted to do itNeythen Powell-Jones

Confidence

St Austell's conductor, Anna Minnear certainly didn't think so as she added: "We wanted to give Neythen the opportunity to play a solo to showcase his lovely playing to the Cornish audience and played with such confidence and assuredness."

Neythen is now looking forward to a busy summer schedule with the National Childrens Band of Great Britain, as well as Cornwall Youth Band before making a National Finals appearance with Saltash Town Band at Cheltenham.

        

TAGS: St. Austell Town

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

composers

Tredegar develops composer connections

June 27 • The Welsh champion continues to work with six composers as part of its project with the Vale of Glamorgan Contemporary Music Festival.

Wetherby

The Drovers return for march and hymn contest

June 27 • 15 bands will compete at the Drovers Contest in Wetherby this weekend.

unison

New resident takes on role at UNISON Kinneil

June 27 • Joshua Parkhill has become the new Resident Conductor of UNISON Kinneil Band.

Jones

Young baritone star shines at Bugle

June 27 • 10 year old Neythen Powell-Jones was the star solo performer at the recent West of England Bandsmens Festival, with more highlights to come.

What's on »

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Summer Concert

Saturday 1 July • St Austin's Theatre, 4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 July • St Mary's Church . 346 Lewisham High St, . London SE13 6LE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Flixton Band

Sunday 2 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 3 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

June 27 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

wantage silver band

June 26 • Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by new MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class Eb Bass player. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR. The band are looking forward to many great engagements in the coming months!

Rushden Town Band

June 23 • Solo Trombone - sadly, due to the relocation, the position of solo trombone has become available. Come and join this friendly band with a full list of engagements including contests.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top