The best of British red, white and blue...

The musicians of the British Army brass bands have been putting on a global show of their talents of late...

British Army Band Tidworth, along with their colleagues from British Army Band Catterick and the Band of the Prince of Wales have been enjoying a series of high profile performances appearances.

Not only did they take part in the spectacle of the Coronation, together they also provided music for fans at the recent FA Cup Final at Wembley.

Modernity

That formed part of a special project entitled, 'Modernity', which took the traditional formal aspects of the event such as the community signing of 'Abide with Me', the pre-match music and the National Anthem, and updated it to provide yet more inclusive enjoyment to the fans in the stadium.

The task fell to Director of Music, Captain Andrew Porter who ensured that the friendly rivalry between the Manchester clubs of City and United was captured too, with music from the television series 'The Avengers' alongside a collaboration with BBC Radio 1 DJ Jeremiah Assiamah.

Captain Ben Ruffer had orchestrated a special DJ set, contributing to a spectacular 'call and response' between band and DJ and the fans, on songs that meant something to each.

Such was the success that bands have since been asked on to the starting grid at the British Grand Prix and to perform at the Third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lords Cricket Ground.

It's time like this that being a British Army Musician is so amazing Captain Andrew Porter

Denis Wick

Wow global events

Speaking about the events and impact made, Captain Porter told 4BR: "These were real wow global events. Our musicians are amazing and inspiring — especially as they were enjoying the Whit Friday experience and its banding rivalry the night before heading to the FA Cup Final!

Like much of what we do these are global events, so it does give things an extra edge."

Honour

He added: "However, it has also been an even greater honour to perform at the Founders Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in the presence of the Belgian King and Queen and at the Gun Salute in Green Park, during the King's Birthday Parade.

It's time like this that being a British Army Musician is so amazing."