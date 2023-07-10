Smith takes baton at BD1

Jamie Smith has become the new Musical Director of BD1 Brass.

BD1 Brass has announced the appointment of Jamie Smith as their new Musical Director.

It he takes over at the Yorkshire First Section band following what the band called a "lengthy and thorough recruitment process".

The appointment strengthens the existing ties with the Grimethorpe Colliery Band principal cornet and member of the award winning A4 Brass quintet, through his work with Bradford Music Service.

Over the last few years he had also expanded his conducing experience with Hade Edge Band, whilst he recently became a Mercer & Barker Performance Artist helping in their design of their range of cornet mouthpieces.

Thrilled

A BD1 Band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are thrilled that Jamie takes on this key role with our organisation — one that spearheads our musical ethos.

We were hugely impressed by his musical vision and ambition for the band, linked to our wider objectives of youth development, creativity and inclusiveness.

His leadership has immediately brought energy, direction and purpose to our weekly rehearsals and we are terrifically excited for our future together."