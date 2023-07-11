A musical Hamilton takes lead direction at Comber

Paul Hamilton has become the new Musical Director at Comber Brass in Northern Ireland

Comber Brass from Co. Down in Northern Ireland has announced the appointment of Paul Hamilton as its new Musical Director.

Experience

He comes to the role with extensive musical experience — from playing and teaching to conducting, most recently with Downshire Brass and with the Harmonic Sounds Concert Band.

After gaining a BA Hons in Music, Paul taught trumpet at City of Belfast School of Music and for the North-Eastern Education and Library Board, as well as playing full time in theatres, brass and wind bands and leading Downshire Brass.

In 2008 he moved to the Isle of Man, eventually becoming Deputy Head of Music, but continuing to regularly play in theatre productions for touring West End shows.

Following his return to Northern Ireland in 2019, Paul took up the position of MD for Harmonic Sounds Concert Band. He continues to play in ensemble groups as time allows.

Thanks and welcome

A spokesperson for Comber Brass, which has been a consistent Second Section contesting presence over the past few years, told 4BR: "We would like to thank conductor Wesley Thompson, our outgoing musical director for all his years of dedicated service.

He has left Comber Brass in an excellent place for Paul to take up the baton and lead us forward."

Looking forward

In response to his appointment, Paul commented: "I'm really looking forward to working with Comber Brass. They are a welcoming and friendly band with great potential built on the foundation of hard work and dedication of Wesley Thompson."