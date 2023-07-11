                 

Bay Brass adds to the zoo celebrations

Bay Brass recently played their part in helping Paignton Zoo celebrate its 100th anniversary as the non-contesting band looks towards an exciting future.

BayBrass
  The band performed to the visitors at the entrance to Paignton Zoo

The non-contesting Bay Brass, based in Torquay recently helped in the 100th anniversary celebrations of Paignton Zoo.

The band performed by the main entrance as hundreds of people took the opportunity to visit the attraction. The following day they headed to nearby Newton Abbot to take part in their series of Wednesday evening summer concerts on Torquay Seafront.

Weekly rehearsals

Bay Brass was formed in 2014 and is one of four brass bands in the Torbay area along with Brixham, Riviera Concert Brass and Torbay Brass and meet for rehearsals on Wednesday evenings in Torquay under the baton of MD Andy Wilmott.

The band is now looking forward to taking part in the 'Bandamonium' event in July and will be re-launching their training band, a casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic, in September as well as joining forces with SW Comms Band for a joint concert in October.

        

BayBrass

