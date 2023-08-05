                 

Transformation ready to begin at St David's Brass

A remarkable fund raising effort will soon see the old dilapidated home of St David's Brass in Scotland turned into a fantastic new community based venue.

Thanks to a brace of exceptionally generous anonymous donors and an incredible amount of fund-raising, St David's Brass from Gorebridge in Midlothian will soon start work on its new rehearsal base.

The band has been able to purchase the dilapidated Vogrie Hall from the local council, which will give the organisation its first permanent home since its formation 42 years ago.

Total refurbishment

For the last decade the band has leased the venue which was built in the 1930s for local miners, and which later became a community hall. Sadly, the condition of the building has deteriorated considerably, and it became clear that the council would be unable to carry out the much-needed repairs.

St David's Brass realised that the only way to save it was to purchase the venue itself at a cost of £100,000, enabling it to seek further funding and undertake a total refurbishment programme — starting with the leaking roof (above).

Amazing work

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Early on the band was fortunate to receive two anonymous donations totalling £300,000, and thanks to the amazing work of band members Alistair Taylor and Fiona Dickson further funding has been secured to start the transformation."

Their efforts have seen £238,000 come from various grant giving bodies, including the Community Ownership Fund (UK Government Levelling Up, Housing and Communities), Fife Environmental Trust, The Foyle Foundation, People's Postcode Trust, National Lottery, Clackmannan & Stirling Environmental Trust, Foundation Scotland, and the Hugh Fraser Foundation.

Heart of the community

Speaking about the incredible fund-raising achievement and what it will bring, Band Chairperson Stuart Dickson told 4BR: "We can't wait to see the finished facility which will be used not only by the band but also by other community groups who wish to hire the main hall for their activities.

The last two years have been particularly difficult as Vogrie Hall was closed by the Council due to it being unsafe, and we had to find alternative accommodation which of course, was very disruptive and expensive."

New era

He added: "Now though we are entering a new era and can look forward to more settled times when we can start to build on our links with the community, especially forging ahead with our youth programme for local children.

I'm very proud to say that St David's Brass has been able to save a much-loved building in the village and that we will provide an asset for the community in the years to come".

        

