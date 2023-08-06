                 

*
banner

News

Thumbs up for NYBBS tutors

The team of tutors on the recent National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland summer course have been given a big thumbs up by the conductors and organisers.

Scotland
  There was a thumbs up in return to Les Neish and his fellow tutors on the NYBBS course

Sunday, 06 August 2023

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has taken the time to thank the team of tutors who helped lead 185 young players through a week of music making on the recent National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland summer course.

Deserved

A spokesperson told 4BR: "All the plaudits deservedly go to the players who have all been a huge credit to their families and their bands, but we would also like to pay a special thank-you to the tutors who inspired them throughout the week."

They added: "We really appreciated the lead taken by Ian Porthouse, John Boax and Alan Fernie and their teams. We know they leave exhausted, but also enthused by the talent that is coming through each of the Children's, Reserve and Senior Bands."

Best

Adding his own personal tribute, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "I know John, Alan and myself are very grateful to the tutors who did so much work and really brought the best out of the players day in day out.

The results were shown in a trio of outstanding concert performances in Perth yesterday and show that Scottish banding has an enviable foundation of talented players who will continue to grow in the years to come."

The results were shown in a trio of outstanding concert performances in Perth yesterday and show that Scottish banding has an enviable foundation of talented players who will continue to grow in the years to comeIan Porthouse

Tutor teams

Ian was joined in leading the Senior Band by Richard Poole, Leanne Porthouse, Sheona Sion Rhys Jones, Ryan Richards, Les Neish and Mark Landon, whilst John led the Reserve Band with the assistance of Gareth Bowman, Philippa MacDougall, Sandy Coffin, Chris Shanks, Charlie Farren and Heather McMillan.

The Children's Band was inspired by Alan alongside Caroline Farren, Elion Tonner, Stuart Black, Evelyn Bradley, Mark Bell and Iona Robinson.

All three bands gave concert performances at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 5th August.

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Harrogate

Harrogate set to welcome last of Summer School delegates

August 6 • Players will head to Harrogate Ladies College this coming week for a week of musical challenges and attractions.

Brighton

Brighton returns to add to recital series

August 6 • Charley Brighton will add another recital to his amazing total later this month after making a welcome return to the stage after illness.

Besoon

Hear! Hear!

August 6 • Besson adds its congratulations to the National Youth and National Children's Bands of Great Britain following their successful courses.

fLOWERS

Flowers enjoy acclaim for festival appearances

August 6 • The Flowers Band has gained widespread plaudits for their recent concert appearances at the famous Three Choirs Festival.

What's on »

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 7 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Vacancies »

Alder Valley Brass

August 6 • Alder Valley Brass who are the London and southern counties champions, are looking for cornet players. Based in Farnham, Surrey we meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 20.00-22.00

Deepcar Brass Band

August 4 • EUPHONIUM,BASS(either) & PERCUSSION players required for our 4th section band. Our bandroom is equal distance between Barnsley, Sheffield & Huddersfield, 5 mins from J35/36a M1. Rehearsals Monday & Friday evenings. Can't make all rehearsals- no problem.

Roberts Bakery Band

August 3 • Roberts Bakery Band are looking for a Baritone player. We are a Championship section band based in Cheshire and rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays. The band are a friendly and ambitious bunch, with an active concert, contest and social diary.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top