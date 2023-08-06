Thumbs up for NYBBS tutors

The team of tutors on the recent National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland summer course have been given a big thumbs up by the conductors and organisers.

The Scottish Brass Band Association has taken the time to thank the team of tutors who helped lead 185 young players through a week of music making on the recent National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland summer course.

Deserved

A spokesperson told 4BR: "All the plaudits deservedly go to the players who have all been a huge credit to their families and their bands, but we would also like to pay a special thank-you to the tutors who inspired them throughout the week."

They added: "We really appreciated the lead taken by Ian Porthouse, John Boax and Alan Fernie and their teams. We know they leave exhausted, but also enthused by the talent that is coming through each of the Children's, Reserve and Senior Bands."

Best

Adding his own personal tribute, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "I know John, Alan and myself are very grateful to the tutors who did so much work and really brought the best out of the players day in day out.

The results were shown in a trio of outstanding concert performances in Perth yesterday and show that Scottish banding has an enviable foundation of talented players who will continue to grow in the years to come."

The results were shown in a trio of outstanding concert performances in Perth yesterday and show that Scottish banding has an enviable foundation of talented players who will continue to grow in the years to come Ian Porthouse

Denis Wick

Tutor teams

Ian was joined in leading the Senior Band by Richard Poole, Leanne Porthouse, Sheona Sion Rhys Jones, Ryan Richards, Les Neish and Mark Landon, whilst John led the Reserve Band with the assistance of Gareth Bowman, Philippa MacDougall, Sandy Coffin, Chris Shanks, Charlie Farren and Heather McMillan.

The Children's Band was inspired by Alan alongside Caroline Farren, Elion Tonner, Stuart Black, Evelyn Bradley, Mark Bell and Iona Robinson.

All three bands gave concert performances at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 5th August.