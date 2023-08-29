Staffs delight at Williams lead

The successful musical partnership between Staffordshire Band and MD Craig Williams has been renewed following recent changes.

Following a short period of uncertainty the Staffordshire Band has confirmed that Craig Williams will continue to lead the Midland First Section band.

It is welcome news for the organisation which has gained acclaim for its musical drive and ambition under his baton — including victories at the Butlins Mineworkers and Midlands Area Championships, as well as a podium finish at the 2022 First Section National Final and the release of well received CD.

It follows a period of organisational changes that initially saw the MD step down, but has since been quickly resolved.

Changes

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have undergone a small number of player and organisational changes.

The past week has seen Adrian Lacey resign from the role as Chairperson as well as decide to take a step back from playing with the band. Adrian has been with Staffs since 1976 and we would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank him for his outstanding service.

Sue Lacey has also decided to step back from the committee and playing and is also thanked for her years of fine service. Both will be missed.

We are delighted that Craig will continue in his role as we look forward to pushing forward towards the 2024 Area contest in our bid to return to the Championship Section."

I very much look forward to continuing with Staffs — they are fine musicians with a common goal of playing music well and gaining promotion Craig Williams

Common goal

Adding his observations Craig told 4BR: "I very much look forward to continuing with Staffs — they are fine musicians with a common goal of playing music well and gaining promotion.

It's business as usual — hard work with fun along the way and I'm delighted to be a part of it as we look forward to a busy contest and concert period."