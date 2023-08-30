Exhibition to celebrate Wingates 150th anniversary

A new exhibition of the remarkable history of the Wingates Band will take place next month in the heart of their local community.

The remarkable 150-year history of Wingates Band is set to be celebrated with an extensive exhibition in the heart of its community.

It has been pioneered by David Kaye alongside members of the Westhoughton Local History Group, and will feature photographs, documents, recordings, music and memorabilia as well as performances from the band, its smaller ensemble and Jim Berry, lead singer of the equally famous Houghton Weavers folk group.

From Bible Class to World Class

David, who wrote the band's official 'From Bible Class to World Class' history, will give a brace of illustrated talks about the multiple National and British Open champion — from its greatest triumphs to some of its lesser known, but equally important achievements.

Speaking to 4BR David said: "Although never a player, I have a proud association with Wingates Band and especially its incredible history — which is a compelling one to celebrate with the local community which has supported it since 1873.

It's been wonderful to return to help celebrate 'The Wingates Band Story' as part of the annual European & UK National Open Heritage Days — and even better as everybody can find out more for free."

Venue

Starting on Saturday 9th September, at Westhoughton Library/Carnegie Hall (BL5 3AT) members of the local history group will lead members of the public through the exhibition through to the end of October.

In the run up to the events David has been providing 'tasters' of what people can enjoy through his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/david.kaye.52

In addition, a 'Heritage Week' programme of special events will also take place:

David, who wrote the band's official 'From Bible Class to World Class' history, will give a brace of illustrated talks about the multiple National and British Open champion 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Heritage Week

Saturday 9th September:

10.30am: Public Exhibition preview

11.00am: Welcome and introductory remarks by David Kaye prior to official opening by Jim Berry, lead singer of Houghton Weavers

11.30am: Wingates Band

12.30pm: Entertainment by Jim Berry

1.30pm: Wingates Band Ensemble

2.30pm: Entertainment by Jim Berry

Thursday 14th September:

10.00am: Public access to Exhibition

10.30am: Illustrated talk by David Kaye

The History of Wingates Band: Part 1

Noon: Musical Entertainment by Jim Berry

Saturday September 16th:

10.00am: Public access to Exhibition

10.30am: Illustrated talk by David Kaye

The History of Wingates Band: Part 2

Noon: Entertainment by Corrie Shelley (Singer/Songwriter)

12.30pm: Entertainment by Jim Berry

1.30pm: Entertainment by Corrie Shelley