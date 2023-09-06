                 

*
MacCorquodale looks to new approach for Glossop Old

Kyle MacCorquodale, the principal bass trombone player with the Halle Orchestra is looking to bring a new approach to enjoyable music making at Glossop Old Band

  Kyle MacCorquodale is looking to help rejuvenate Glossop Old Band

Wednesday, 06 September 2023

        

Kyle MacCorquodale, the principal bass trombone player with the Halle Orchestra in Manchester has told 4BR that his love for brass bands is fuelling his desire to help bring the Glossop Old Band back to full strength.

Kyle joined the Halle in 2018 after studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and hails from a brass banding background at the Coalburn Band organisation.

Driving ambition

And it is that experience of seeing a brass band as a focal point of the local community that is driving his ambition with Glossop Old — especially as he now lives in the area.

He told 4BR: "Having come from Coalburn where everything is so closely linked to the community, I see what they have done as it as a template that can be a success elsewhere — especially at a band such as Glossop Old which really has been at the heart of the community for almost 200 years."

Balance

Like others around the country the effects of Covid-19 and demands on balancing work and life balances for many people has meant that Glossop Old requires more players to come through the doors — and Kyle said, anyone who wishes to come along will be given a warm welcome.

"That's the key for me. We all want to be successful, but I also want to develop a band that has a musical ethos of inclusiveness, fun, drive and support.

I know that there are so many demands on people, so that is why we now rehearse once a week on a Tuesday at 8.00pm. So please, just come along and find out more."

We all want to be successful, but I also want to develop a band that has a musical ethos of inclusiveness, fun, drive and supportKyle MacCorquodale

Essential

He added: "This is an opportunity for me to put something back into the banding world that gave me so much in return. Speaking to my colleagues such as Gareth Small, Tom Osborne, Katy Jones, Ros Davies and Ewan Easton at the Halle Orchestra and they tell me the same thing — it's essential that bands such as Glossop Old flourish and provide the backbone of brass playing in this country."

Find out more

To find out more about Glossop Old Band, go to: https://www.facebook.com/GlossopBand/

or contact Kyle on: kyle_m1995@hotmail.co.uk

        

