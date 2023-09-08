Brass Bands England offers timely reminder

Fantastic drop in sessions and plenty of advice is on hand for bands wishing to grab their place at next year's National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

Brass Bands England has sent out a reminder to bands who are considered taking part in the 2024 National Youth Championships that places are being filled quickly for the event at Dean Close School in Cheltenham on Saturday 23rd March.

The decision to move to its new venue has proven to be a popular one, with easy travel routes, access and outstanding facilities on offer.

The application deadline closes on Wednesday 31st December, or once places are filled.

Drop-in sessions

BBE told 4BR that they have issued the reminder to ensure no band is left disappointed at not being able to take part and to allow them more time to plan their participation.

Bands will be updated regularly on the event with on-line information drop-in sessions taking place on Tuesday 3rd October 2023 and Wednesday 6th December 2023.

The Championships are open to bands of all shapes, sizes and experience levels. The non-competitive Besson Prodige Showcase Section is for small groups, training bands and newly established ones taking to the stage for the first time.

There are no set-test pieces in any sections, but rather an own-choice and at least one original brass band work must be played in the Yamaha Performance and Championship Sections.

A spokesperson added: "We recommend that if you are interested then get in touch and please be part of our drop-in sessions on-line where you'll receive support and advice and be able to ask questions to members of the BBE Team."

Further details

Full details of the rules can be found on the Youth Champs webpage.

