1924, 1953, 2017...

Only three bands have ever taken the British Open Trophy away from its home soil — so can Valaisia become the first band to do it twice?

New Zealand
  British Open Champions — The 1953 National Band of New Zealand

Friday, 08 September 2023

        

Only three bands from outside Great Britain have ever won the British Open — with Valaisia Brass Band from Switzerland hoping to become the first to do it twice this weekend at Symphony Hall.

Their other victory came in 2017 under the baton of Arsene Duc with a memorable performance of 'Fraternity' — coincidentally enough by Thierry Deleruyelle, the composer of this year's set-work 'Sand and Stars'.

Australians

The first band to do it was the Newcastle Steelworks Band from Australia in 1924 — the first year that the iconic Gold Shield trophy was presented.

The band was conducted by the great Albert Baile and was packed with many of the finest players in Australia — including the incredible solo cornet star Arthur Stender, whose signature solo was 'Zelda' by Percy Code.

Unlike their cricketing counterparts with the Ashes, they took the trophy back home with them.

However, went it was shipped back in time for the 1925 contest it was stuck in the hold of a liner moored in the Thames and wasn't presented to the new winner Cresswell Colliery until after the contest!

New Zealanders

29 years later came the equally impressive National Band of New Zealand led by the legendary K.G.L. Smith.

Formed to tour Great Britain in Coronation Year they quickly wowed brass band listeners with their light, precise sound and musical artistry — led by their brilliant cornet player Ken Smith.

Although they won the Edinburgh Festival prior to the event, few gave them a chance against the traditional heavy blowing bands at Belle Vue — even their conductor later saying that they felt their different sound would count against them.

It didn't, and their performance of 'Three Musketeers' by George Hespe won the day by two clear points from Fairey Aviation and Black Dyke conducted by the greats of Harry and Alex Mortimer.

It took another 64 years before it was done again — this time with the superb Swiss of Valaisia...

