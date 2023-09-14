Trainees ready for the tent at Cheltenham

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators will be mentoring the next generation of judges at Cheltenham.

The National Finals in Cheltenham this weekend will once again see the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) undertake their Adjudicator Training Programme.

Mentoring

Trainees will be mentored in each of the sections with the use of an 'adjudication tent' immediately behind the official judges.

Section 4 will see trainees Stuart Gray and Nick Sanders mentored by Stanley Lipepatt, whilst Tommy Tynan, Craig Radcliffe and Matthew Ryan will be mentored by Martin Heartfield for Section 3.

Support

Commenting on the initiative this weekend, Martin Heartfield (AoBBA Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme) said: "We're delighted that once again with the support of Philip Morris and Kapitol Promotions, five of our trainees will complete one of their assignments at this year's Sections 1-4 Finals.

He added: "We would like to thank Kapitol Promotions for their continued support of the scheme, and having this high-profile contest as part of our schedule means that AoBBA's Training Programme is able to offer a wide range of high-quality experiences for our trainees and the next generation of adjudicators."