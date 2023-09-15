Youth quartet investment by Denis Wick

Denis Wick Products is linking up with four talented young performers with an eye to an ambassadorial future.

Denis Wick Products has launched its UK Young Ambassador Programme with a new quartet of exciting performance talent.

In collaboration with the company's marketing team, the programme is aimed to help develop four young players from the Manchester area. They will be mentored and coached by existing artists and will see them involved in product demonstrations and product development.

In addition, they will also collaborate with leading Denis Wick and Alliance artists to develop their quartet and solo talents as well as enhancing their own tutoring skills. The group will now work alongside Sheona Wade, Richard Marshall and Matthew Routley.

Proactive

The initiative follows a request from four young players — Alice Clarke, who plays solo horn with Wingates Band, Ben Burke a Bb bass player with Blackburn & Darwen and the 2nd Rossendale Scout Band, Oliver Tattersall who plays cornet with Whitworth Vale & Healey, and Oliver Atherton, who plays for Milnrow Band and is studying at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Exciting initiative

They put forward an exciting initiative that caught the imagination of Denis Wick Market Lead, Dr Brett Baker, who set the ball rolling.

He told 4BR: "This is the type of proactive involvement in the banding movement that is essential for it to attract new players and new leaders.

This is very much a pilot scheme at present, but we are keen to see it succeed and are equally passionate about its ambitions as the players themselves."