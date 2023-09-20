SWBBA Championships to celebrate 75th anniversary with numbers

The annual South West Brass Band Association Championships will take place in Torquay next month — with a special anniversary celebration.

The 75th annual South West Brass Band Association (SWBBA) Championships will take place at the Riviera International Centre in Torquay on Saturday 4th November.

Since its inception the event has provided an invaluable competition environment, helping to enhance contesting standards for bands at all levels.

Originating after the Second World War the championships have been held in various locations including Exeter, Barnstaple and Paignton.

Proud history

Speaking about the 2023 event and its proud history, John Woods, Vice Chairman of SWBBA told 4BR: "We're delighted to welcome everyone to Torquay once again and especially as this is a milestone occasion.

It is a wonderful achievement and one to celebrate in keeping the brass band contesting tradition alive and vibrant. There will be so much to enjoy."

He added: "This is seen with a highly encouraging entry of 11 bands in the Open Section, and with a total entry of 25 bands we are also looking forward to a wide range of music in the six sections.

This includes the wonderful Youth and Training Band Sections which form the crucial foundation on which we hope another 75 years of contests can be built."

Judges and congratulations

John confirmed that Sam Fisher will adjudicate the Fourth, Third and Open Sections, with composer Christopher Bond judging the Training, Youth and Second Section.

SWBBA also offered its congratulations to Porthleven Town Band and conductor Tom Bassett on recently becoming Third Section Champion Band of Great Britain. The band is due to perform at the contest.

SWBBA President Leonard Adams will present the prizes with several band traders also supporting the event

Tickets and workshops

General tickets will be available on contest day (cash or card) and refreshment and trade stands available all day in the Arena. Doors open at 9.00am with the first scheduled performance in the Fourth Section commencing at 9.30am.

It was also announced that a 'Cornet & Flugel' workshop will be held on Saturday 25th November (10.00am to 5.00pm) at St Francis Church Hall, Sidmouth, led by Black Dyke Band star, Richard Marshall.

A 'Winter Workshop' will also be held at West Buckland in February featuring the Foden's Band trio of Mark Wilkinson, Gary Curtin and Michael Fowles.

Application details will be released soon for 10th & 11th February 2024 at West Buckland School North Devon.

Open Section:

Chalford Band

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1

Glastonbury Brass

Helston Town

Lanner & District Silver

Roche Brass

Sherborne Town

Sidmouth Town

South West Comms

Wootton-under-Edge & District

St Austell Town

Second Section:

Porthleven Town

South Molton Town

Third Section:



Bideford Town

Exeter Railway

Porthleven Town

Saltash Town

South Molton Town

Fourth Section:

Bay Brass

Indian Queens

Saltash Town

Weymouth Concert Brass

Youth Section:

St Austell Youth Band

Training Section:

Porthleven Town Training

Plymouth Soundhouse Training