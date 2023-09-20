                 

*
banner

News

SWBBA Championships to celebrate 75th anniversary with numbers

The annual South West Brass Band Association Championships will take place in Torquay next month — with a special anniversary celebration.

swbba
  The championship celebrates its 75th anniversary

Wednesday, 20 September 2023

        

The 75th annual South West Brass Band Association (SWBBA) Championships will take place at the Riviera International Centre in Torquay on Saturday 4th November.

Since its inception the event has provided an invaluable competition environment, helping to enhance contesting standards for bands at all levels.

Originating after the Second World War the championships have been held in various locations including Exeter, Barnstaple and Paignton.

Proud history

Speaking about the 2023 event and its proud history, John Woods, Vice Chairman of SWBBA told 4BR: "We're delighted to welcome everyone to Torquay once again and especially as this is a milestone occasion.

It is a wonderful achievement and one to celebrate in keeping the brass band contesting tradition alive and vibrant. There will be so much to enjoy."

He added: "This is seen with a highly encouraging entry of 11 bands in the Open Section, and with a total entry of 25 bands we are also looking forward to a wide range of music in the six sections.

This includes the wonderful Youth and Training Band Sections which form the crucial foundation on which we hope another 75 years of contests can be built."

Judges and congratulations

John confirmed that Sam Fisher will adjudicate the Fourth, Third and Open Sections, with composer Christopher Bond judging the Training, Youth and Second Section.

SWBBA also offered its congratulations to Porthleven Town Band and conductor Tom Bassett on recently becoming Third Section Champion Band of Great Britain. The band is due to perform at the contest.

SWBBA President Leonard Adams will present the prizes with several band traders also supporting the event

Tickets and workshops

General tickets will be available on contest day (cash or card) and refreshment and trade stands available all day in the Arena. Doors open at 9.00am with the first scheduled performance in the Fourth Section commencing at 9.30am.

It was also announced that a 'Cornet & Flugel' workshop will be held on Saturday 25th November (10.00am to 5.00pm) at St Francis Church Hall, Sidmouth, led by Black Dyke Band star, Richard Marshall.

A 'Winter Workshop' will also be held at West Buckland in February featuring the Foden's Band trio of Mark Wilkinson, Gary Curtin and Michael Fowles.

Application details will be released soon for 10th & 11th February 2024 at West Buckland School North Devon.

SWBBA also offered its congratulations to Porthleven Town Band and conductor Tom Bassett on recently becoming Third Section Champion Band of Great Britain. The band is due to perform at the contest4BR

Open Section:

Chalford Band
City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1
Glastonbury Brass
Helston Town
Lanner & District Silver
Roche Brass
Sherborne Town
Sidmouth Town
South West Comms
Wootton-under-Edge & District
St Austell Town

Second Section:

Porthleven Town
South Molton Town

Third Section:


Bideford Town
Exeter Railway
Porthleven Town
Saltash Town
South Molton Town

Fourth Section:

Bay Brass
Indian Queens
Saltash Town
Weymouth Concert Brass

Youth Section:

St Austell Youth Band

Training Section:

Porthleven Town Training
Plymouth Soundhouse Training

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

swbba

SWBBA Championships to celebrate 75th anniversary with numbers

September 20 • The annual South West Brass Band Association Championships will take place in Torquay next month — with a special anniversary celebration.

British Open

British Open contests to adopt Brass Band Players Registry rules

September 18 • The British Open and Spring Festival Contests will use the Brass Band Players Ltd with immediate effect.

Cheltenham

Report & Result: 2023 National Championships of Great Britain: Second Section

September 17 • Whitworth Vale & Healey enjoy their trip to the Swiss lakes to finally end their long wait for a National title success.

Cheltenham

Report & Result: 2023 National Championships of Great Britain: Third Section

September 17 • Porthleven Town find the winning formula on 'The Lost Village of Imber' to claim the National title in Cheltenham and join the bands on a very special Cornish honours board

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 24 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth . Oldham OL3 5AD

Enderby Band - The Melton Band

Sunday 24 September • Melton Theatre, Asfordby Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0HJ

The GUS Band - The GUS Band 90th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Sunday 24 September • Northampton High School,. Newport Pagnell Road,. Hardingstone,. Northampton NN4 6UU

Vacancies »

Cathays Brass

September 20 • Conductor wanted for our brass ensemble, rehearsing every Monday (Earl Haig Club, Cardiff). We enjoy a diverse range of gigs, including formal concerts, Christmas pub crawl, and European tours. We have a strong social ethos and promote inclusivity.

Emley Brass Band

September 19 • SOLO TROMBONE and CORNET vacancies. We're a welcoming, supportive 2nd section band with a good mix of concerts, contests and socials. We also run our own beer festival!

Uppermill Band

September 19 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top