Room legacy celebrated

The 50th anniversary of the Cheshire County Youth Band proved to be a celebration of a remarkable musical legacy.

Players from across the world recently met to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Cheshire County Youth Brass Band.

Formed in 1970 by Peter Room, the band ran for 42 years. Although Peter stepped aside in 1994 it continued to flourish until changes in education policy and teaching emphasis saw it deliver its final bars of music in 2012.

Reunion

The reunion celebration took place in Hartford close to the band's original home in Northwich with the founding conducting, now 91 years of age leading parts of the concert alongside Anthony Bowen-Lewis.

In the second half past members who had gone on to conduct local bands also conducted a piece each. These included David Woollam, Jackie Keating, Emma Clark, Mike Eccles and Major Paul Collis-Smith who is now Director of Music of the Household Cavalry Band.

Tribute

As a tribute to the late Sandy Blair, who also conducted the band Emma Clark, played on an Eb Bass which belonged to him.

Long distance travellers include Roger Kingaby from Auckland, New Zealand who joined up with 47 other players on the night.

Fantastic evening

One of them later stated: "What a fantastic evening. Mr Room started something that touched so many people and gave so many of us so much.

Words can't begin to express how much it meant and this lasting legacy is a tribute to all involved. The memories will last forever."

Image credit: David Lancashire/Grange Theatre