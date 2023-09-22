                 

*
banner

News

Youth boost to latest International Summer Brass Band Camp in Germany

30 children took part in the latest ISBBC Summer Camp in Germany as the brass band movement continues to sow the musical seeds for the future.

Blachklang
  The course included 30 children this year as it continues to grow

Friday, 22 September 2023

        

The 4th International Summer Brass Band Camp (ISBBC) was recently held in Schneeberg in Germany, hosted by the Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V brass band association and led by the respected brass musicians Chis Houlding and Helen Varley.

Over 70 brass and percussion players came from all corners of the country for the annual event which continues to grow in scope and importance to the nation's emerging brass band movement.

Real gem

Speaking about his involvement Chris Houlding told 4BR: "For me, the ISBBC is a real gem for brass players of all levels. The initial concept has been developed greatly and now offers something for everyone.

It really has become one of the most important developments for the brass band movement in Germany."

He continued: "The emphasis on age and performance appropriate ensembles gives great motivation which is matched by the incredible enthusiasm. It is a such a dynamic approach."

Children

This year the delegates included 30 children who enjoyed intensive days of rehearsals, sectionals, individual tuition and guidance, as well as plenty of fun, with Chris and Helen joined by percussionist Sven Lerchenberger, Alexander Richter, Andrea Hobson and Mark Sirok.

Looking back on the course, Helen told 4BR: "This was all about the importance of teamwork, commitment and enthusiasm which created a very special atmosphere.

It was backed by an incredible organisational team too, so everything was brought together for a common goal."

For me, the ISBBC is a real gem for brass players of all levels. The initial concept has been developed greatly and now offers something for everyoneChris Houlding

Positive feedback

That was something that Course Director Alexander Richter felt was very important: "Our course continues to grow and we work on the positive feedback we gain to keep improving.

The support of our partners such as Besson, Buffet Crampon, the Thuringian State Chancellery and the Sparkassenstiftung Jena-Saale-Holzland is vital, but this is added to be the inspirational tuition and leadership. Now we plan for next year!"

        

TAGS: Brass Band BlechKLANG

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Making Music look to INCLUDE for people in community music making

September 22 • A new initiative from the UK's leading association for leisure-time music groups aims to increase access to

bbw MAGAZINE

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

September 22 • The latest edition of Brass BAND World magazine is now out — covering the British Open Championships and a preview of next month's Royal Albert Hall showdown.

Blachklang

Youth boost to latest International Summer Brass Band Camp in Germany

September 22 • 30 children took part in the latest ISBBC Summer Camp in Germany as the brass band movement continues to sow the musical seeds for the future.

Amersham

180 not out...

September 22 • The Amersham Band recently celebrated its 180th anniversary with a performance that recalled their first contest against rival opponents...

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 24 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth . Oldham OL3 5AD

Enderby Band - The Melton Band

Sunday 24 September • Melton Theatre, Asfordby Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0HJ

The GUS Band - The GUS Band 90th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Sunday 24 September • Northampton High School,. Newport Pagnell Road,. Hardingstone,. Northampton NN4 6UU

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

September 22 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year

Chinnor Silver

September 22 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section National finalists 2023) are looking to strengthen their ranks. We require a Bass player(either flavour) Bass trombone and percussionist. We are a friendly band with a good mix of Concerts and Contests planned for 2023/24

Easingwold Town Band

September 21 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top