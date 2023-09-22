Youth boost to latest International Summer Brass Band Camp in Germany

30 children took part in the latest ISBBC Summer Camp in Germany as the brass band movement continues to sow the musical seeds for the future.

The 4th International Summer Brass Band Camp (ISBBC) was recently held in Schneeberg in Germany, hosted by the Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V brass band association and led by the respected brass musicians Chis Houlding and Helen Varley.

Over 70 brass and percussion players came from all corners of the country for the annual event which continues to grow in scope and importance to the nation's emerging brass band movement.

Real gem

Speaking about his involvement Chris Houlding told 4BR: "For me, the ISBBC is a real gem for brass players of all levels. The initial concept has been developed greatly and now offers something for everyone.

It really has become one of the most important developments for the brass band movement in Germany."

He continued: "The emphasis on age and performance appropriate ensembles gives great motivation which is matched by the incredible enthusiasm. It is a such a dynamic approach."

Children

This year the delegates included 30 children who enjoyed intensive days of rehearsals, sectionals, individual tuition and guidance, as well as plenty of fun, with Chris and Helen joined by percussionist Sven Lerchenberger, Alexander Richter, Andrea Hobson and Mark Sirok.

Looking back on the course, Helen told 4BR: "This was all about the importance of teamwork, commitment and enthusiasm which created a very special atmosphere.

It was backed by an incredible organisational team too, so everything was brought together for a common goal."

Positive feedback

That was something that Course Director Alexander Richter felt was very important: "Our course continues to grow and we work on the positive feedback we gain to keep improving.

The support of our partners such as Besson, Buffet Crampon, the Thuringian State Chancellery and the Sparkassenstiftung Jena-Saale-Holzland is vital, but this is added to be the inspirational tuition and leadership. Now we plan for next year!"