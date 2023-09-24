                 

New Zealand euph star joins Hepworth

Luke Spence flies into the UK to study at the RNCM in Manchester and to enjoy his banding at Hepworth.

Luke Spense
  Luke Spence takes on the solo euphonium role with the Yorkshire Band.

Sunday, 24 September 2023

        

The Hepworth Band has continued to strengthen its player ranks with the appointment of New Zealander Luke Spence as their new solo euphonium.

He has just begun his Master's degree in performance after receiving a scholarship to study at the Royal Northern of College in Manchester.

Experience

A graduate of the New Zealand School of Music and a former NZ Young Brass Musician of the Year winner as well as being a former Australian Euphonium Champion, he has played with Wellington Brass and the National Band of New Zealand.

He has also played with Orchestra Wellington, Royal NZ Air Force Band, the Mingus Jazz Ensemble, and the Footscray Band from Australia.

Delighted

Speaking about the latest addition to the Yorkshire band, MD, Ryan Watkins said: "I'm delighted to welcome Luke. He has become one of the most exciting player talents in New Zealand and he made an immediate impact in his first rehearsal.

We are fortunate that Luke has come to UK to further his playing at the RNCM and in the British banding and I'm looking forward to working with him."

In response Luke commented: "I'm really looking forward to joining Hepworth. It's exciting to be surrounded by so many fantastic musical opportunities and to be amongst the vibrant British brass band scene."

        

TAGS: Hepworth

