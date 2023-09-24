                 

*
banner

News

National spotlight on young reporter

16 year old Elise Hale is making a real mark with her passion and talent for reporting on the brass band movement.

Elise
  Elise was interviewed at the British Open and interviewed Alex Parker at UniBrass (above)

Sunday, 24 September 2023

        

One of the rising stars of the brass banding world has been enjoying a busy time of late reporting rather than playing at major contesting events.

Elise Hale has become a popular addition to the press ranks at the recent British Open Championship and the Cheltenham National Finals — as well as being featured on national television after winning the BBC Young Reporters Competition earlier this year.

Competition winner

Elise, aged 16, from Irchester, Northamptonshire, plays with Youth Brass 2000, and as part of winning the BBC prize she produced a story with support of BBC journalists, which has been picked up by programmes across the BBC.

It saw Elise interview Brass Bands England's (BBE) Relationship & Partnership Development Manager at the recent UniBrass Band Camp on a feature that reflected her experience of playing in bands, and the many benefits that come with it, as well as discussing some of the potential challenges bands face.

"Brass banding has to be able to adapt to a newer world with changing technology", Elise told the BBC.

Passion

Speaking about Elise's pioneering involvement, Alex Parker added: "It's brilliant to see a young player like Elise with so much passion for banding.

Her talent for journalism has already proven itself with this prize, which has helped shine a spotlight on brass bands in the national media.

She is right that banding needs to keep with the times — technology and other new ways to communicate what we do is essential to allow the rediscovery of banding's relevance amongst young people."

In recent weeks Elise has added to her television and radio phone-in features by being interviewed herself as part of the live-stream broadcast from the British Open Championship.

The highlight though was a feature on BBC Breakfast news with Elise's coverage being broadcast to over 5.3 million viewers.

Her talent for journalism has already proven itself with this prize, which has helped shine a spotlight on brass bands in the national mediaAlex Parker

Brassing Around

Her own social media platform called 'Brassing Around' now has fans across the banding world and next year she is promoting a special concert to help continue her work.

Elise will also be joining Brass Bands England at its Brass Band Conference on Saturday 7th October in Huddersfield, where she has been shortlisted for the BBE Young Bandsperson Award, supported by the ABRSM.

Find out more

Find out more about Brassing Around at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090460548038

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dungannon

High Peak victory for Dungannon

September 24 • An amazing climb to a musical summit has helped to raise funds for a fantastic cause that serves the communities of Northern Ireland.

Best of Brass

Hammonds the number 1 draw for Morley Best of Brass concert series

September 24 • Hammonds will kick off the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass series at Morley Town Hall next weekend.

bRITISH bANDSMAN

British Bandsman concert series gets ready for 2024 launch

September 24 • Tickets will soon go on sale for the first of a series of concerts featuring many of the top bands in the UK.

Elise

National spotlight on young reporter

September 24 • 16 year old Elise Hale is making a real mark with her passion and talent for reporting on the brass band movement.

What's on »

Enderby Band - The Melton Band

Sunday 24 September • Melton Theatre, Asfordby Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0HJ

The GUS Band - The GUS Band 90th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Sunday 24 September • Northampton High School,. Newport Pagnell Road,. Hardingstone,. Northampton NN4 6UU

Boarshurst Silver Band - Eagley Band

Sunday 24 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 24 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth . Oldham OL3 5AD

Luton Brass Band - Masterclass with David Daws

Wednesday 27 September • St Augustine's Church, Luton LU3 2JR

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

September 22 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year

Chinnor Silver

September 22 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section National finalists 2023) are looking to strengthen their ranks. We require a Bass player(either flavour) Bass trombone and percussionist. We are a friendly band with a good mix of Concerts and Contests planned for 2023/24

Easingwold Town Band

September 21 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top