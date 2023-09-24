National spotlight on young reporter

16 year old Elise Hale is making a real mark with her passion and talent for reporting on the brass band movement.

One of the rising stars of the brass banding world has been enjoying a busy time of late reporting rather than playing at major contesting events.

Elise Hale has become a popular addition to the press ranks at the recent British Open Championship and the Cheltenham National Finals — as well as being featured on national television after winning the BBC Young Reporters Competition earlier this year.

Competition winner

Elise, aged 16, from Irchester, Northamptonshire, plays with Youth Brass 2000, and as part of winning the BBC prize she produced a story with support of BBC journalists, which has been picked up by programmes across the BBC.

It saw Elise interview Brass Bands England's (BBE) Relationship & Partnership Development Manager at the recent UniBrass Band Camp on a feature that reflected her experience of playing in bands, and the many benefits that come with it, as well as discussing some of the potential challenges bands face.

"Brass banding has to be able to adapt to a newer world with changing technology", Elise told the BBC.

Passion

Speaking about Elise's pioneering involvement, Alex Parker added: "It's brilliant to see a young player like Elise with so much passion for banding.

Her talent for journalism has already proven itself with this prize, which has helped shine a spotlight on brass bands in the national media.

She is right that banding needs to keep with the times — technology and other new ways to communicate what we do is essential to allow the rediscovery of banding's relevance amongst young people."

In recent weeks Elise has added to her television and radio phone-in features by being interviewed herself as part of the live-stream broadcast from the British Open Championship.

The highlight though was a feature on BBC Breakfast news with Elise's coverage being broadcast to over 5.3 million viewers.

Her own social media platform called 'Brassing Around' now has fans across the banding world and next year she is promoting a special concert to help continue her work.

Elise will also be joining Brass Bands England at its Brass Band Conference on Saturday 7th October in Huddersfield, where she has been shortlisted for the BBE Young Bandsperson Award, supported by the ABRSM.

Find out more

Find out more about Brassing Around at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090460548038