Hammonds the number 1 draw for Morley Best of Brass concert series

Hammonds will kick off the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass series at Morley Town Hall next weekend.

The 2023/24 Leeds Best of Brass series will kick off next weekend with the first of its eight monthly concerts featuring leading UK bands.

An integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council the series is hosted at the Grade I listed Morley Town Hall.

Schedule

French Open champion Hammonds open things on Saturday 30th September. One of the form bands of the year, they recently posted a top-10 finish at the British Open with a fine performance off the number 1 draw — so they are quite used to making a mark as the first band to take to the stage.

Interview

There is a taster of what the band is about and one of their star performers with an short interview with star soprano player Alan Morrison.

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2023/09/06/hammonds-band-interview-2023-24/

They will be followed by WFEL Fairey (Saturday 11th November).

2024 kicks off with Black Dyke (Saturday 13th January), followed by Grimethorpe Colliery (Saturday 10th February), followed by Brighouse & Rastrick (Saturday 9th March), Flowers (Saturday 13th April), Rothwell Temperance (Saturday 27th April) and GUS Band (Saturday 18th May).

Details:

Saturday 30th September

Hammonds Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 11th November

Fairey Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 13th January

Black Dyke Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 10th February

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 9th March

Brighouse & Rastrick

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 13th April

Flowers Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 27th April

Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 18th May

GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk