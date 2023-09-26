Brass in Concert tickets being snapped up

Tickets for the main attractions at this year's Brass in Concert Championships are being snapped up quickly — so don't miss out.

Tickets are already being snapped up quickly for the 2024 Brass in Concert Championships which will take place at the newly named The Glasshouse International Centre for Music (formerly Sage Gateshead)

Gala Concert

It all kicks off with the World of Brass in Concert Gala on Friday 17th November (7.45pm) which will feature the superb trombone quartet BONE-AFIDE and Fountain City Brass from the USA for what promises to be a lively evening of entertainment.

The trombone quartet is led by Isobel Daw, the remarkable award winning performer and the newly appointed principal trombone of the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets:

https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/brass-in-concert-gala-2023-bone-afide-and-fountian-city-brass-band/

It is followed on Saturday 18th November (11.00am) by the 46th Brass in Concert Championships which will feature 11 of the world's finest bands in search of the most prestigious entertainment prize in banding.

Tickets:

https://ticketing.theglasshouseicm.org/71518/71519