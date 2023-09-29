40 year Anglo German musical link set to continue

Kirkbymoorside Town is set to host the Himmighausen Blasorchester to further strengthen a 40 year musical link between their communities.

It started in 1982 with a performance at the North Sea Ferries terminal building in Rotterdam, which came with a request to host the German band for a weekend early the following year.

Visits

Since that time the link has been strengthened between the two musical communities with regular reciprocal visits.

Now, following the Covid-19 hiatus the exchange will see over 200 musicians making music together — sealed by a new composition from the pen of composer Alan Fernie entitled, 'A German Fantasy' by Alan Fernie,which will be performed alongside 'Kirkbyhausen/Himmimoorside' and the poignant 'Ich haty eine Kameraden'.

Community lives

Speaking about the link Emma Smailes from Kirkbymoorside Band told 4BR: "The exchanges with the Himmighausen Blasorchester is a wonderful weekend of music and friendship. It is also a great example of what music can bring to community lives.

For our younger players it is a great opportunity to learn new cultures, language and experiences, all through the common language of music. We are really looking forward to a great weekend."