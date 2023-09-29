                 

40 year Anglo German musical link set to continue

Kirkbymoorside Town is set to host the Himmighausen Blasorchester to further strengthen a 40 year musical link between their communities.

  The musical link now stretches back 40 years.

Friday, 29 September 2023

        

Kirkbymoorside Town, one of the UKs oldest bands is set to host the Himmighausen Blasorchester from Stadt Nieheim in Germany next month to further a 40-year association of musical friendship.

It started in 1982 with a performance at the North Sea Ferries terminal building in Rotterdam, which came with a request to host the German band for a weekend early the following year.

Since that time the link has been strengthened between the two musical communities with regular reciprocal visits.

Now, following the Covid-19 hiatus the exchange will see over 200 musicians making music together — sealed by a new composition from the pen of composer Alan Fernie entitled, 'A German Fantasy' by Alan Fernie,which will be performed alongside 'Kirkbyhausen/Himmimoorside' and the poignant 'Ich haty eine Kameraden'.

The exchanges with the Himmighausen Blasorchester is a wonderful weekend of music and friendshipKirkbymoorside Band

Community lives

Speaking about the link Emma Smailes from Kirkbymoorside Band told 4BR: "The exchanges with the Himmighausen Blasorchester is a wonderful weekend of music and friendship. It is also a great example of what music can bring to community lives.

For our younger players it is a great opportunity to learn new cultures, language and experiences, all through the common language of music. We are really looking forward to a great weekend."

        

