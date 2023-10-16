                 

Interview with Jamie Fletcher

4BR speaks to the award winning theatre director about the BBE 'Elevate' project that will see the Freckleton Band work with Jamie on a drag cabaret 'creative extravaganza'.

Jamie Fletcher
  Jamie Fletcher is an award winning theatre director who started playing in brass bands (Image: Copyright — Lizzie Coombes)

Monday, 16 October 2023

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

At its recent annual conference in Huddersfield, Brass Bands England announced that as part of their 'Elevate' initiate the Freckleton Band would link up with theatre director and musician Jamie Fletcher to collaborate on bringing together the creative traditions that are brass bands and drag.

Elevate

Across a nine-month partnership, the 'Elevate' project aims to challenge and expand on normal performance practice by exploring new ideas, genres and ways of performing.

Jamie hails from a brass band background. Her identity as a northern, neurodivergent, queer, trans woman informs the work that she makes.

New ways

Deeply passionate about directing, collaboration and telling diverse stories in a new way on the stage and screen, Jamie has worked in the industry for over 17 years — winning multiple accolades and awards for her work.

Previously Jamie worked as a session musician on hit television show 'Stars in their Eyes', played with different bands and collaborated with a range of artists and is currently in a new composing partnership with Alex Beetschen working on new musicals.

Following the announcement, 4BR caught up with Jamie to find out more about the project and Jamie's link to the banding world.

Find out more

Find out out more about Jamie at:
https://unlimited.earth/team/jamie-fletcher/

        

TAGS: Freckleton

