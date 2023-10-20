                 

Funeral details announced for Roy Sparkes

Details have been announced for the funeral of the highly respected player, conductor and adjudicator Roy Sparkes.

  Roy Sparkes passed away earlier this month.

The funeral of the popular bandsman and conductor Roy Sparkes will be held on Monday 6th November.

It will be held at Crewe Crematorium on Badger Avenue, Crewe (CW1 3JG) at 1.45pm. It will be followed by a gathering at the White Lion pub on Warmingham Road, Crewe (CW1 4PS)

For further details please go to: https://www.facebook.com/jef.sparkes

Roy Sparkes recently passed away peacefully aged 82. He is survived by his loving wife Janet and children Jef and Anette.

Popular

One of the most popular figures in North West banding, he performed and conducted many leading bands and was also a much respected adjudicator.

Originally from Gloucester, he went on to join the Regimental Band of the Royal Gloucestershire Hussars where he became Band Seargent as well as a highly sought after euphonium player.

That saw him eventually join Foden's Band in 1969 and later Fairey led by Walter Hargreaves (including a memorable star turn as a clash cymbal player at Granada Band of the Year), before a return to Sandbach under Howard Snell. He was also a proud member of Harry Mortimer's 'Men O' Brass'.

Friends and links

He conducted at all levels as well as being an early pioneer in helping develop Dutch banding. His work in the music retail business brought him many friends, especially in helping many bands gain vital lottery funding.

For many years he was a council member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain whilst he adjudicated across the UK, including appointments at the National Championships of Great Britain, Pontins, various regional championships, the National Eisteddfod of Wales and a host of other leading events.

Conducting success

As a conductor he was associated for many years with United Co-op (Crewe), leading them to the North West Second Section Area title in 1993 and again in 1995. That led to them coming third at the National Final.

In addition to many other local contest successes, he also led Rhyl Band to the Welsh Third Section Area title in 1999.

        

Roy Sparke

Funeral details announced for Roy Sparkes

October 20 • Details have been announced for the funeral of the highly respected player, conductor and adjudicator Roy Sparkes.

