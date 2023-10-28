German banding continues to build on sound foundations

Delegates at the 7th Jena Brass Seminar explored the benefits of 'good sound' led by international euph and tuba stars Bente Illevold and Dr. David Earll.

Delegates at the 7th Jena Brass Seminar recently enjoyed exploring how important a "good sound"is to their armoury of performance skills.

The event, supported by Besson and Buffet Crampon was led by Norwegian euphonium star Bente Illevold and US-American tuba virtuoso Dr. David Earll, who worked intensively with the musicians of different age groups on all aspects of control, production, style, balance and intonation.

The international duo, who perform together as 'The Northern Lights", also gave a masterclass performance supported by Brass Band BlechKLANG ahead of what was their performance at the recent German Open Championships.

Seminar weekend

The delegates certainly enjoyed the seminar weekend which saw section and full rehearsals alongside individual coaching and teaching from brass beginners to more seasoned professionals of all ages.

Reflecting on the seminar, Bente said: "There was a great passion for music on show as well as an incredible thirst for knowledge and a family atmosphere amongst the participants."

There was a great passion for music on show as well as an incredible thirst for knowledge and a family atmosphere amongst the participants Bente Illevold

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Family approach

David added: "A 'family approach' was probably the best way to summarize the Jena Brass Seminar. It was a wonderful experience. Young musicians as well as experienced professionals worked together and improved their skills. This concept is what distinguishes this special masterclass event!"

The 7th Jena Brass Seminar was supported by Besson Company, Buffet Crampon, the Thuringian State Chancellery and the MAXX Hotel Jena.