Extra air miles for Davies as he takes on Filton role

Gary Davies becomes the new Musical Director of Filton Concert Brass.

Filton Concert
  Gary Davies becomes the new Musical Director at Filton Concert Brass

Wednesday, 08 November 2023

        

Filton Concert Brass has announced the appointment of Gary Davies as their new Musical Director.

Speaking on behalf of the top section Bristol based band, Neil Allen said: "Gary first took the band in September and returned last month. The band responded very quickly to his attitude and approach in rehearsal and are delighted he has accepted the offer to take on the role."

They added "We are grateful to Markham Band for allowing us to approach Gary, and look forward to the possibility of a joint concert at a future date."

The Welshman has extensive experience, with a brace of National title wins and conducting accolades to his name as well as being a highly respected adjudicator.

Looking forward

Speaking about his new appointment, he added: "I'm looking forward to working with a dedicated, ambitious band and an extremely talented group of players. We are both excited to be creating a new successful chapter in the history of Filton Concert Brass."

Gary will take charge of the band from January 2024, alongside his commitments with Markham Band. His first appearance will be at the Welsh Open, followed by the West of England Area in Torquay.

        

