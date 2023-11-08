WFEL Fairey head to Morley

The Leeds Best of Brass series continues this weekend in Morley with the visit of the WFEL Fairey Band.

WFEL Fairey Band will take to the stage at Morley Town Hall this weekend (Saturday 11th November — 7.30pm) to perform as part of the 2023/24 Leeds Best of Brass series.

The Stockport band is the second of eight monthly concerts featuring leading UK bands which offers an integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council.

Repertoire

On the play list for the evening under the baton of Phil Chalk will be music from Saint-Saens to Wilfred Heaton, Chuck Mangione to Peter Graham, with the band featuring soloists Emma Conway, Ciaran Young, Rebecca Lundberg, Martin Davies, Victoria Lundberg and Peter McDonough.

For more information and book your ticket go to: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/fairey-band-leeds-best-of-brass-2023-2024/

Series

The series resumes in 2024 with Black Dyke (Saturday 13th January), followed by Grimethorpe Colliery (Saturday 10th February), followed by Brighouse & Rastrick (Saturday 9th March), Flowers (Saturday 13th April), Rothwell Temperance (Saturday 27th April) and GUS Band (Saturday 18th May).

Details:

Saturday 11th November

Fairey Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 13th January

Black Dyke Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 10th February

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 9th March

Brighouse & Rastrick

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 13th April

Flowers Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 27th April

Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 18th May

GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

