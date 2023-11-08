                 

*
banner

News

WFEL Fairey head to Morley

The Leeds Best of Brass series continues this weekend in Morley with the visit of the WFEL Fairey Band.

Morley
  WFEL Fairey Band will be the visitors to Morley this weekend.

Wednesday, 08 November 2023

        

WFEL Fairey Band will take to the stage at Morley Town Hall this weekend (Saturday 11th November — 7.30pm) to perform as part of the 2023/24 Leeds Best of Brass series.

The Stockport band is the second of eight monthly concerts featuring leading UK bands which offers an integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council.

Repertoire

On the play list for the evening under the baton of Phil Chalk will be music from Saint-Saens to Wilfred Heaton, Chuck Mangione to Peter Graham, with the band featuring soloists Emma Conway, Ciaran Young, Rebecca Lundberg, Martin Davies, Victoria Lundberg and Peter McDonough.

For more information and book your ticket go to: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/fairey-band-leeds-best-of-brass-2023-2024/

Series

The series resumes in 2024 with Black Dyke (Saturday 13th January), followed by Grimethorpe Colliery (Saturday 10th February), followed by Brighouse & Rastrick (Saturday 9th March), Flowers (Saturday 13th April), Rothwell Temperance (Saturday 27th April) and GUS Band (Saturday 18th May).

Details:

Saturday 11th November
Fairey Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

On the play list for the evening under the baton of Phil Chalk will be music from Saint-Saens to Wilfred Heaton, Chuck Mangione to Peter Graham4BR

Saturday 13th January
Black Dyke Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 10th February
Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 9th March
Brighouse & Rastrick

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 13th April
Flowers Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 27th April
Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 18th May
GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

        

TAGS: Fairey Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Morley

WFEL Fairey head to Morley

November 8 • The Leeds Best of Brass series continues this weekend in Morley with the visit of the WFEL Fairey Band.

Black Dyke

Childs strengthens Japanese connection

November 8 • The Black Dyke Director of Music has just returned from a conducting visit to the Senzoku Gakuen College of Music.

Filton Concert

Extra air miles for Davies as he takes on Filton role

November 8 • Gary Davies becomes the new Musical Director of Filton Concert Brass.

aObba

AoBBA issues conflict of interest statement

November 8 • The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators clarifies its position on the conflict of interest of its members when accepting contest appointments.

What's on »

Abertillery Town Band - Annual Concert

Saturday 11 November • The Met, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1 AL

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band with Conductor Frank Renton

Sunday 12 November • Yeadon Town Hall LS19 7PP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 12 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

November 8 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Golborne Brass

November 6 • Golborne Band (NW 3rd section, currently 4th section area champions) are looking for a solo Euphonium and Bass player (either kind!). We're a hard working but fun loving band with a sensible concert diary.

Dobcross Silver Band

November 6 • Following on from an outstanding week of contesting which brought 3 more victories, we invite applications for the position of FRONT ROW CORNET. This is a hard working and very enjoyable band to be a part of. Why not come and see for yourself!

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top