Result: 2023 Brass in Concert Championship

Foden's enhance their world number 1 status by becoming Brass in Concert Champion.

Best Soloist: Emily Evans (horn) — Flowers Best Soprano: Richard Poole (Foden's) Best Principal Cornet: Dewi Griffiths (Tredegar) Best Flugel Horn: Gyda Matland (Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag) Best Tenor Horn: Hilde Oian (Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag) Best Baritone: Erland Oian (Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag) Best Euphonium: Gary Curtin (Foden's) Best Trombone: Ryan Richards (Tredegar) Best Bass Section: Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag Best Percussion Section: Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag Youngest Player: Jake Bartlett (aged 16) — Aldbourne

