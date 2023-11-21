Ritter claims Welsh Conductor of the Year award for fourth time

Gareth Ritter, the Musical Director of Ebbw Valley Brass has been presented with the Eric James Memorial Trophy as Welsh Conductor of the Year.
The award was first presented in 1992 following the untimely death of one of Welsh banding's most popular conductors.
Grass roots
The ethos of the award recognises the work of 'grass roots' conductors in helping develop community bands throughout Wales. It is made at the final domestic Welsh contest of the year through the participation of the South East Wales Brass Band Association.
Eric's son Alyn told 4BR: "My father always expressed the view that all too often, the hard work of these vitally important conductors can go largely unrecognised and that an award of some kind might go some way to remedy this.
During November each year our group meets to discuss the achievements of all Welsh conductors throughout all the sections and choose a recipient."
Phenomenal
He added: "We are delighted to make the award this year Gareth Ritter. His sensational achievement in bringing the First Section National Trophy home to Wales with Ebbw Valley meant that our deliberations were straight forward. The work he has done with several bands and Ebbw Valley in particular has been phenomenal."
Great honour
On being presented with the award Gareth said: "It's a great honour to accept on behalf of my band who have yet again given me everything I could have asked of them.
Eric James was an inspirational conductor so to win this award for a fourth time is very special."
Recipients:
1992: E.J. CLARK — British Steel (Port Talbot)
1993: HAYDN EVANS — Pontardulais Town
1994: BERNARD WILLIAMS — Cwmaman Institute / Blaina
1995: GERALD ROBERTS — Ammanford Town
1996: MICHAEL THORNE — Burry Port
1997: GRAHAM SHEPPARD — Treherbert
1998: C. BRIAN BUCKLEY — Pontardulais Town
1999: BRYN DAVIES — Blaenavon Town
2000: ALAN PHILLIPS — Aberystwyth Youth / Schools
2001: JIM DAVIES — Ammanford Town
2002: MIKE FARO — Briton Ferry Silver
2003: GRAHAM SHEPPARD — Treherbert
2004: CRAIG ROBERTS — Parc & Dare
2005: PAUL HOLLAND — Newbridge Celynen
2006: ALAN DAVIES — Llwydcoed
2007: PAUL HOLLAND — Newbridge Celynen
2008: GWYN EVANS — Beaumaris Band
2009: GARETH RITTER — City of Cardiff Band
2010: GARY DAVIES — Tylerstown Band
2011: DEWI GRIFFITHS — Melingriffith 2
2012: MATTHEW JENKINS — Goodwick Brass Band
2013: GARY DAVIES — Tylerstown Band
2014: GARETH RITTER — City of Cardiff Band
2015: MATTHEW JENKINS — Goodwick Brass
2016: LUKE JENKINS — Phoenix (Goodwick)
2017: CHRIS TURNER — Llwydcoed Band
2018: GARETH RITTER — Ebbw Valley / Taff Vale Brass
2019: ROBIN HACKETT — Newport Borough
2023: GARETH RITTER — Ebbw Valley Brass