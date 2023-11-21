Ritter claims Welsh Conductor of the Year award for fourth time

The MD of Ebbw Valley Brass is the 2023 recipient of the Welsh Conductor of the Year award

Gareth Ritter, the Musical Director of Ebbw Valley Brass has been presented with the Eric James Memorial Trophy as Welsh Conductor of the Year.

The award was first presented in 1992 following the untimely death of one of Welsh banding's most popular conductors.

Grass roots

The ethos of the award recognises the work of 'grass roots' conductors in helping develop community bands throughout Wales. It is made at the final domestic Welsh contest of the year through the participation of the South East Wales Brass Band Association.

Eric's son Alyn told 4BR: "My father always expressed the view that all too often, the hard work of these vitally important conductors can go largely unrecognised and that an award of some kind might go some way to remedy this.

During November each year our group meets to discuss the achievements of all Welsh conductors throughout all the sections and choose a recipient."

Phenomenal

He added: "We are delighted to make the award this year Gareth Ritter. His sensational achievement in bringing the First Section National Trophy home to Wales with Ebbw Valley meant that our deliberations were straight forward. The work he has done with several bands and Ebbw Valley in particular has been phenomenal."

Great honour

On being presented with the award Gareth said: "It's a great honour to accept on behalf of my band who have yet again given me everything I could have asked of them.

Eric James was an inspirational conductor so to win this award for a fourth time is very special."

Recipients:



1992: E.J. CLARK — British Steel (Port Talbot)

1993: HAYDN EVANS — Pontardulais Town

1994: BERNARD WILLIAMS — Cwmaman Institute / Blaina

1995: GERALD ROBERTS — Ammanford Town

1996: MICHAEL THORNE — Burry Port

1997: GRAHAM SHEPPARD — Treherbert

1998: C. BRIAN BUCKLEY — Pontardulais Town

1999: BRYN DAVIES — Blaenavon Town

2000: ALAN PHILLIPS — Aberystwyth Youth / Schools

2001: JIM DAVIES — Ammanford Town

2002: MIKE FARO — Briton Ferry Silver

2003: GRAHAM SHEPPARD — Treherbert

2004: CRAIG ROBERTS — Parc & Dare

2005: PAUL HOLLAND — Newbridge Celynen

2006: ALAN DAVIES — Llwydcoed

2007: PAUL HOLLAND — Newbridge Celynen

2008: GWYN EVANS — Beaumaris Band

2009: GARETH RITTER — City of Cardiff Band

2010: GARY DAVIES — Tylerstown Band

2011: DEWI GRIFFITHS — Melingriffith 2

2012: MATTHEW JENKINS — Goodwick Brass Band

2013: GARY DAVIES — Tylerstown Band

2014: GARETH RITTER — City of Cardiff Band

2015: MATTHEW JENKINS — Goodwick Brass

2016: LUKE JENKINS — Phoenix (Goodwick)

2017: CHRIS TURNER — Llwydcoed Band

2018: GARETH RITTER — Ebbw Valley / Taff Vale Brass

2019: ROBIN HACKETT — Newport Borough

2023: GARETH RITTER — Ebbw Valley Brass