The experienced Pete Shaw takes on the flugel role at Stockport band.

WFEL Fairey Band has announced the permanent signing of the experienced Pete Shaw on flugel.

It sees the return to the Stockport of the former Poynton and BT Band player who played with the band during the successful Peter Parkes era. After taking a break from banding Pete returned to full time playing with Leyland Band as principal cornet, a position he held for two years.

He recently played for WFEL Fairey at the British Open and National Finals

Image: Kevin Creaghan