Cory to play their part at Euro Championships

Cory will be in Palanga next year to perform at the European Composers Competition.

Cory
  Cory Band will provide the performances of the finalists' works

Saturday, 02 December 2023

        

Although they will not be competing at the European Championships in Lithuania next year, Cory Band will be heard in performance in Palanga as part of the 9th European Composers Competition.

The band will perform the works that make it through to the final on Thursday 2nd May at the Palanga Concert Hall.

Amazing performances

Speaking about their involvement Chris King, Chairman of EBBA's Music Commission stated: "With Cory Band playing the finale concert, we know the new compositions will be given amazing performances."

Composers still have time to submit their works for consideration. They should be an original composition for brass band (Section 1 or 2 level) of maximum of 12 minutes in duration. The competition will consist of one preliminary round and the live finale, for the three or four best entries.

Applications and information

Applicants must have been born on or after 1 January 1989. The closing date for entries is 15th January 2024.

The first prize is 2500 Euros with podium prizes of 2000 and 1500 Euros plus a Band Prize and Audience Prize of 500 each.

Rules, full invitation and entry form can be found at:
https://ebba.eu.com/invitation-european-composers-competition-2024/

Tickets:

Tickets to the finale of the European Composers Competition can be purchased as a part of the combi ticket at the presale which opened on 1st December 2023.

For more information: https://orkestras.pro/ebbc-2024/welcome/

        

